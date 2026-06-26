In the news today: Senegal vs. Iraq in Toronto, 24 Sussex plans, Flying Tiger lands
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Senegal, Iraq fans to head to stadium for Toronto's last World Cup group match
Toronto is hosting its last group stage match of the FIFA World Cup today, capping off the first half of a tournament that local officials say has brought out the city's charms.
Fans are expected to pack Toronto Stadium this afternoon to watch Senegal and Iraq face off, with both teams clinging to faint hopes of reaching the knockout round.
City officials have said Toronto has "truly welcomed the world" during the international soccer competition, and visitors have shared stories online highlighting the warmth, diversity and hospitality they experienced.
Toronto police, meanwhile, have said security and safety have been overall satisfactory given the sheer number of people visiting the city during the tournament.
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A construction worker walks past the front entrance to 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa on Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
PM Carney to share plans to 'restore' 24 Sussex today
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to announce the government's plan to "restore" 24 Sussex today after it was abandoned as the official Ottawa residence of the prime minister in 2015.
Taxpayers have since been shelling out tens of thousands of dollars per year to maintain the vacant 35-room mansion, built in 1896.
Heritage Ottawa has said that the building should be maintained, renewed and kept in public hands, even if it's no longer the official residence.
It remains unclear if it's being restored for public use or as the official residence of the prime minister, but Heritage Ottawa head Katherine Spencer-Ross says the house has a long history of political involvement and should remain the official residence.
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan holds a news conference following his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Photo via AP)
Anand welcomes Turkish counterpart to Ottawa ahead of NATO summit in Ankara
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is meeting with her Turkish counterpart in Ottawa today ahead of the NATO summit next month in Turkey's capital.
Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan is visiting Toronto and Ottawa after pitching a strategic partnership with Canada.
Turkey has taken on an increasingly strategic role in the Middle East in recent years, while Prime Minister Mark Carney has sought to build stronger ties with numerous countries.
Anand has said Canada has four pillars in its relationship with Turkey: energy exports, economic opportunities and trade, defence and security, and people-to-people ties.
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Dara from Bulgaria holds up the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Canada now eligible to take part in Eurovision song contest
Canada is cleared to participate in the Eurovision song contest after CBC on Thursday became a full member of the European Broadcasting Union.
The government said it was looking at getting Canada into the popular international song contest, and became a full member in a vote at the broadcasting union's general assembly.
Full members are eligible to participate in Eurovision, and also gives Canada access to members' networks for things like investigative journalism and verification.
CBC CEO Marie-Philippe Bouchard said Canada will participate in the Eurovision news exchange, which allows for Canadian news to reach audiences in Europe and the sharing of live and edited news coverage.
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Merchandise is pictured on display at the Flying Tiger store in Toronto's Eaton Centre, on Thursday, June 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Danish home goods store Flying Tiger swooping into Canada, where competition awaits
Flying Tiger Copenhagen, a Scandinavian home goods brand, is gliding into Canada starting today.
The Danish retailer sells creative yet affordable items like dish towels in fruit motifs, animal-shaped erasers, and jewelry boxes that look like fancy sofas -- all for low prices.
It's scheduled to open its first Canadian store on Friday at the Eaton Centre in Toronto and plans to expand from there.
Retail experts say there are plenty of competitors at that price point, but if Flying Tiger is able to offer elevated and trendy items, shoppers could be tempted into feel-good buys.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.
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