In the news today: B.C. wildfire damage, awaiting tariff moves, WestJet settles suit
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Highway through Summerland, B.C., reopened with limited hours, stopping restrictions
The main highway through Summerland, B.C., has temporarily reopened, giving people a limited glimpse into some of the destruction of a fast-moving fire that chased away thousands last weekend.
Charred hillsides blackened by the Bald Range wildfire still billowed with small patches of smoke on Thursday, but the worst of the damage was a local roadside inn that was destroyed when the fire jumped the road.
The BC Wildfire Service says the fire remains out of control and has grown to more than 190 square kilometres.
It is one of four blazes classified as a wildfire of note by the service, the other three being the Pear Lake fire near Clinton, B.C., and the Ainslie Creek and Brunswick Creek fires outside Boston Bar.
---
Industry insiders say companies are opting to wait and see as the clock ticks down on U.S. President Donald Trump's latest deadline, rather than rushing shipments across the border to beat the buzzer. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at a working luncheon during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Anxious Canadian firms bet Trump will buckle ahead of 50% tariff deadline
Industry insiders say companies are opting to wait and see as the clock ticks down on U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff deadline, rather than rushing shipments across the border to beat the buzzer.
A new round of 50 per cent tariffs on nearly US$20 billion worth of Canadian goods ranging from dairy to down jackets is set to take effect Aug. 19.
Janine Harker with the Canadian Society of Customs Brokers says business owners have avoided front-loading their shipments and settled into a posture of "watchful waiting."
Businesses are waiting to see whether the president will live up to his perceived proclivity to bluff or back down on his tariff promises, which has given rise to the acronym known as TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out)
---
South African High Commissioner to Canada Rieaz Shaik is pictured at the official residence in Ottawa on Thursday, April 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Diplomacy, peacekeeping cuts weaken Carney's middle-power vision: South African envoy
South Africa's envoy to Ottawa says Canada's decision to remove most of its peacekeepers from the continent doesn't align with the Carney government's pledge to get middle powers working together.
High Commissioner Rieaz Shaik says Ottawa's cuts to diplomatic missions and peacekeeping seem to disproportionately affect African countries such as the Congo, South Sudan and Egypt.
Shaik says Canada's voice matters and its decision to remove a few dozen peacekeepers could make it easier for other countries to abandon efforts to prevent conflict from returning to these regions.
Elise Legault, a policy director with the One Campaign, says Ottawa needs a plan and funding if it wants to expand trade with African countries.
---
The WestJet headquarters building is seen through razor wire as WestJet flight attendants hold a "Day of Action" while union members vote on a possible strike in Calgary, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Court approves $4.5M settlement in WestJet flight attendant harassment case: law firm
A law firm representing more than 3,400 female flight attendants at WestJet says a British Columbia court has approved a $4.5-million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over workplace harassment.
JFK Law says the settlement was approved this week after a judge ruled it fair, reasonable and "in the best interests of the class."
The lawsuit alleged WestJet broke a promise listed in flight attendants' contracts to provide a harassment-free workplace.
The law firm says the settlement applies to female flight attendants who worked for WestJet between April 4, 2014 and Feb. 28, 2021, and those who submit valid claims could receive roughly $470.
---
Still from "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Elevation Pictures (Mandatory Credit)
What's canon in 'Paw Patrol'? Canadian mega-franchise tackles creative questions as its world expands
Loyal fans of "Paw Patrol" have long known that dinosaurs survive in the show's universe, cared for by Rex, a wheelchair-using Bernese mountain pup, alongside two scientists.
Spin Master, the Toronto-based company behind the franchise, adapts the story for the big screen in "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie," where pups discover dinosaurs survived an ancient asteroid impact.
Director Cal Brunker says the movies offer alternate timelines, prioritizing storytelling over strict canon to create fresh, engaging theatrical experiences for both kids and adult fans.
The film also introduces new elements, such as an isolated dinosaur island, and expands Rex's backstory while maintaining his core traits as a science-loving, helpful pup.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.