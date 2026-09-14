In the news today: investment summit, Alberta police shooting, age verification
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Prime Minister Carney to kick off first investment summit in Toronto
Prime Minister Mark Carney is welcoming the world's investors to Toronto today for a two-day high-stakes summit aimed at attracting new investment to Canada.
Hundreds of executives and global asset managers are arriving for Canada's first-ever investment summit in Toronto to get a look at major projects at various stages of development.
Carney, members of his cabinet and premiers from across the country will pitch investors on opportunities in multiple sectors, including energy, infrastructure and critical minerals.
Ahead of tonight's kickoff at the Art Gallery of Ontario, Carney told an audience on Sunday that Canada has what the world wants.
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Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Watchdog called in to probe fatal shooting of man by Edmonton officers
Alberta's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the officer-involved fatal shooting of a man in west Edmonton.
Edmonton police say they were called at a home Sunday morning with a report that a woman and infant had been shot.
Police say a 36-year-old man with a firearm didn't comply with verbal direction, and three officers fired their weapons.
They say the man was arrested but died at the scene, while two women and an infant were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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People wait to cross a road at Google headquarters on Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Google to begin using age assurance tech to identify underage accounts in Canada
Google is bringing its age assurance technology to Canada.
The technology uses artificial intelligence to detect underage users and examines clues such as what a user has searched for and the videos they've watched on YouTube.
The accounts of those users will be changed to include additional protections, such as safeguards on content recommendations.
If Google mistakenly identifies an adult as being under 18, that person will be able to prove their age through such tools as a government ID or a selfie.
This increasing use of age assurance technology by tech companies comes as governments around the world, including in Canada, move to implement age restrictions for social media.
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A sign for the territory of Kahnawake is shown in Kahnawake, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Indigenous turnout remains low in Quebec amid calls for political inclusion
As the Quebec provincial elections grow near, many Indigenous communities have not donned their election colours.
Data on electoral participation in the last two decades show many other Indigenous communities in Quebec have largely turned away from participating in Quebec elections.
The province's election oversight body, Élections Québec, says turnout in Indigenous communities has averaged around 19 per cent since 2007, compared to close to 68 per cent provincewide.
In the Mohawk community of Kahnawake, across from Montreal, turnout has averaged under one per cent since 2007, as Grand Chief Cody Diabo says community members don't engage with the provincial and federal governments.
An Élections Québec spokesperson says the election body focuses on making sure voting is accessible while respecting that many members of Indigenous communities will not want to vote.
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A pump at a gas station is seen in Toronto, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman
Statistics Canada to report inflation figures for August this morning
Statistics Canada is set to report fresh inflation figures for August this morning.
A poll of economists expects the annual rate of inflation was three per cent last month, holding steady from July, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
RBC economists say Canada has seen inflationary pressure coming mainly from higher energy prices, which are up around 23 per cent from a year ago, though there was slight relief at the pumps last month compared with earlier this summer.
Crude prices in recent days have hovered around US$100 per barrel as the war in Iran ratchets up.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.
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