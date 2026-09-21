In the news: Parliament returns, B.C. Conservatives in turmoil, and buy Canadian apps
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
MPs return to Parliament after drama-filled summer
Members of Parliament return from their summer break Monday, with the economy and trade partnerships in centre-focus after the trade war with the United States dramatically escalated over the summer months.
Prime Minister Mark Carney says his Liberal government will introduce some of the most consequential legislation in decades this sitting.
Government House leader Steven MacKinnon has promised "significant" economic legislation will become the "centrepiece" of the fall sitting of Parliament.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is poised to introduce a fresh bill to extend relief for the excise tax on fuel and has a fall budget in the works as well.
B.C. Conservative leadership candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay looks on during a debate at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Vancouver on Friday, April 24, 2026. Findlay went on to win the leadership contest but resigned on Sunday after weeks of upheaval in the caucus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. Opposition lacks leader as election looms
Politics in British Columbia enters uncharted territory this week after Kerry-Lynne Findlay stepped down as Conservative leader.
Her resignation leaves the province facing the prospect of an early election without a settled Opposition leader to take on Premier David Eby and his New Democrats.
Findlay announced her move Sunday, fewer than four months after she won the Conservative leadership contest, saying it was not an easy decision, but she believed it was the right one for their movement and the province.
Her resignation follows weeks of upheaval in the Conservative caucus and came just hours after Surrey-Serpentine River MLA Linda Hepner became the 13th legislator to defect or be expelled from the Conservative caucus since August.
Police tape is shown at a crime scene in Calgary, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Ontario's SIU tapped for Belleville incident
A peaceful Sunday night in Belleville, Ontario, was shattered by reports of multiple gunshots, followed by local police issuing a tight-lipped statement.
The Belleville Police Service posted a media release on Facebook saying that around 7:10 p.m., near Bleecker Avenue and Victoria Avenue, in a mostly residential area, an officer encountered an individual.
They say that during an interaction, both the officer and the individual were injured and taken to hospital.
The province's Special Investigations Unit has been notified, and police say no further comment is coming at this time.
A teenager light candles and pay respects at the memorial site for classmate Nooran Rezayi, who was killed on Sunday afternoon after police responded to a report of a group of armed people in a quiet suburban neighbourhood in Longueuil, Que., south of Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Vigil to remember Nooran Rezayi in Longueuil
Rezayi was killed after police responded to a 911 call reporting a group of allegedly armed youths on Montreal's South Shore.
Quebec's police watchdog later said the only firearm seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot Rezayi.
The watchdog submitted its investigation report to Quebec prosecutors in March, who will determine whether charges should be laid.
Rezayi's family is expected to attend the vigil and has invited members of the public to join them in honouring his life.
The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. outside a Longueuil police station before continuing to the intersection where Rezayi was killed.
Mel, a volunteer at the University of Alberta Clothing Repair Cafe, begins the process of repairing a blazer in Edmonton on September 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amanda May Erickson
Edmontonians gather for clothing repair event
Pearce Carpenter says fixing the holes in the black balloon bottoms they bought from an Edmonton thrift store is their way of tackling fast fashion.
"There is so much textile waste in the world, so if we just fix old clothes, like holes in the crotch areas of pants, it's one little quiet act of rebellion," said Carpenter, who uses they and them pronouns, while stitching over the part of the pants where two holes once were.
"Crotches wear out so quickly in pants just from rubbing your thighs."
Before they started stitching, they said they lengthened the pants by cutting them near the ankles, adding a blue-coloured fabric with yellow squares and threading the ends back on.
"It's such a fun way to add creativity to your wardrobe."
A bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup is pictured in Toronto, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Buy Canadian apps abound, but info differs
One app tells you a bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup is prepared in Canada, another deems it partially Canadian, while a third calls it "not Canadian-owned."
For consumers scouring the grocery store for Canadian-made food items after the latest eruption of U.S. tariffs, it can be difficult to discern which products are truly Canadian and which aren't.
Multiple apps sprang up promising to help shoppers buy Canadian-made products after trade tensions with the United States broke out last year.
Users typically scan an item's barcode or logo, which then produces results on how Canadian the item is. But each app has its own methodology, making apples-to-apples comparison difficult, and the level of detail varies.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026
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