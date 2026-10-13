In the news today: countries denounce Iran, France crab licence, Alberta unity event
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Canada signs joint statement denouncing Iran after U.K. airbase plot
Canada has joined the U-S and more than two-dozen other countries in denouncing Iran's apparent involvement in a planned attack on an airbase in England.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that a suspected terror plot at a U.S.-run airbase last month was "almost certainly'' directed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
He said the event at RAF Fairford, which has been used by American bombers to strike Iran, demonstrates the guard's continued willingness to project hostile activity beyond its borders.
Canada and multiple countries said they condemn Iran's use of violent attacks, plots and sabotage against allies and their partners.
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French Ambassador to Canada Hélène Farnaud-Defromont is photographed at the French Embassy in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman
France won't grant crab licence off Newfoundland without discussion, ambassador says
France's ambassador to Canada says her country has not issued a fishing licence off the coast of Newfoundland, despite a reported pledge from the French president.
In her first interview since her posting started last month, Hélène Farnaud-Defromont says France would not take that step without consulting Canada.
Media outlets have reported that French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to grant an exploratory snow crab licence to a fishing company in St-Pierre-et-Miquelon, a French territory off Newfoundland.
Joanne Thompson, Canada's fisheries minister, quickly encouraged France to back away from the plan, saying she was discussing her department's next move with Global Affairs Canada.
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Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals, is comforted after singing at a public memorial and walk for justice held to honour the woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment in Toronto on Saturday July 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Coroner's inquest set to begin examining death of Toronto woman who fell from balcony
An inquest gets underway today into the death of a Toronto woman who fell from a highrise balcony as police entered her home.
Regis Korchinski-Paquet (PACK'-ett) died in May 2020 after police were called to the home about a family dispute.
Ontario's police watchdog later investigated the 29-year-old's death and cleared Toronto police of wrongdoing.
The inquest is set to last two weeks and hear from 15 witnesses.
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Premier-Designate Jason Kenney and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley meet in Edmonton on Thursday, April 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Former political rivals Notley and Kenney to unite at event ahead of separation vote
Two former premiers who were on the opposite ends of the political spectrum in Alberta will unite today to keep the province from quitting Canada.
Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley are set to speak at an event in the province's capital, hosted by the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.
Kenney was premier under the United Conservative Party, defeating Notley’s NDP government in 2019.
The event comes days before Albertans vote Monday on 10 questions in a referendum, with the most contested one being whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving.
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B.C. Conservative interim leader Lorne Doerkson, speaks with a group of supporters at a restaurant in Richmond, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. party leaders make campaign stop at Vancouver trade board ahead of election
The leaders of British Columbia's three major political parties will pitch their plans to business leaders in Vancouver with less than two weeks to go before the provincial election on Oct. 24.
NDP Leader David Eby, Conservative interim leader Lorne Doerkson and Green Party Leader Emily Lowan are slated to speak at an event this afternoon hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.
The leaders won't debate each other, though each will address attendees and then take part in a question-and-answer session with board president Bridgitte Anderson.
The board says the event is designed to allow people to hear directly from the leaders as they present their vision for the province and discuss their priorities for B.C.'s future.
A televised leaders' debate is set for Wednesday.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.
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