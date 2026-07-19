A look at the nearly 1000 active wildfires scorching Canada
Nearly 1,000 active wildfires are burning across Canada, according to the national wildland fire summary, including 35 new blazes reported Sunday. More than 200 fires are deemed out of control.
The fires continue to prompt air quality warnings, which have been issued by Environment Canada is areas from B.C. to Ontario and the Northwest Territories.
Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday called it "one of the most intense wildfire seasons in Canadian history," which he said was due to extreme heat waves and record-breaking dry conditions.
Carney said more tan 5,000 firefighters and nearly 300 waterbombers, helicopters and evacuation aircraft are trying to contain, control, and mitigate the fires.
Here's a look at what is happening:
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Figures from the BC Wildfire Service show 107 active wildfires burning in British Columbia as of Sunday morning.
Provincial authorities also say they now deem the Signal Hill Wildfire burning as being held, meaning the fire burning near Pemberton, B.C. is projected to remain within the current perimeter.
The municipality says in its most recent update that this change represents an important milestone, but also says that the evacuation alert for parts of the village remain in place, as does the evacuation order for an area south of the community.
MANITOBA
Wildfires continue to blaze out of control in Manitoba with most of the northern part of the province under air quality warnings Sunday.
Environment Canada says the smoky skies are being caused by wildfires blazing in the region, as well as from northern Ontario.
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
Nine new fires have been reported in the Northwest Territories, bringing the number of active wildfires to 200, according to the latest figures from the territory's government.
Over 190 fires are blazing out of control.
Fire officials said a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday could result in more fire starts and gusty winds could fan the existing flames.
Buildings are seen from the observation deck of the CN Tower as smoke from forest fires in Northwestern Ontario blankets the city of Toronto, Thursday, July 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
ONTARIO
Ontario is giving local authorities access to Canada's national public alerting system as nearly 200 wildfires continue to blaze across the province, prompting evacuations.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Jill Dunlop said mayors, First Nations chiefs, police chiefs and other government and emergency management officials can now request that Alert Ready messages be sent to residents via television, radio and mobile devices.
Provincial officials say recent rain in northern Ontario has helped slow some wildfires, but the region needs to see sustained rainfall to quell the blazes.
People fleeing flames and smoke have reported chaotic evacuations as wildfires closed in on remote communities.
One evacuee from Whitesand First Nation said hot ashes were falling from the sky as he and his family fled.
Smoke from the Mooseland Road wildfire, about 100km northeast of Halifax, is shown in this handout photo on Thursday, July 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - N.S. Department of Natural Resources (Mandatory Credit)
NOVA SCOTIA
Crews in Nova Scotia are continuing to fight an out-of-control wildfire northeast of Halifax on Saturday.
The province's Natural Resources Department says the fire on Mooseland Road is now estimated to be nearly 14 square kilometres in size.
Two fixed-wing water bombers from Newfoundland and Labrador are responding to the fire alongside two of Nova Scotia's helicopters and four of the province's fixed-wing water bombers, officials said.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency issued a mandatory evacuation order for part of the rural area of Mooseland Road on Thursday, affecting an estimated 100 to 150 people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2026.
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