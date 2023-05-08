A Person Was Asked To Tip At A Self-Checkout & Redditors Are Calling It 'Ridiculous'
"This tipping system is getting out of hand."
Tipping at a restaurant or when you're having food delivered to your house is pretty standard, but many people seem to agree that it doesn't apply to ordering food at a self-checkout.
A Reddit user poked fun at this type of scenario when they were asked to tip while ringing up a drink at a self-service counter and it got a lot of people fired up online.
Based on the photo they posted on Reddit, the person ordered a single Dr. Pepper before they were prompted to tip.
"[Got] hit up for a tip on the SELF checkout kiosk. Who am I tipping, myself?" they wrote alongside the picture.
While it is hard to say exactly where the photo was taken, as the location isn't disclosed, that doesn't seem to matter to anyone commenting on it.
The Reddit post got a ton of reactions, with hundreds of comments and the majority of people agreed that the person who posted the photo should not leave a tip.
Many also took the opportunity to sound off at not only the situation shown in the photo but the practice of tipping overall.
"This tipping system is getting out of hand," one person wrote, while another expressed, "This is beyond ridiculous."
"I'm completely done tipping for anything except a haircut or eating in a restaurant. They pushed too far, I'm done," another person echoed in the comments.
Others suggested that people who ring up their own order should be given a discount for doing the work.
"I always felt if you used a self checkout especially grocery stores they should have a discount built in since nobody rang your items in," one person said.
Others say tipping has forced them to stop going to certain restaurants.
"I've stopped going to fast-casual restaurants and ordering takeout because of these tip screens," one person said. "They make me feel uncomfortable. I'll happily go to Wendy's instead."
Some people also pointed out why they choose not to tip at a self-checkout.
"I will never tip through a kiosk. how else can I confirm that the employee will actually get the money?" one person wrote.
It's safe to say that when it comes to tipping, a lot of people have strong feelings about where a person should be obligated to tip and what's going too far.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
