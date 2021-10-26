A 'Powerful Fall Storm' Is Set To Hit Canada's East Coast This Week & It Could Get Wild
Brace yourselves!
Those living in Canada's Maritime provinces may want to brace themselves for some wet and windy weather this week.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), as of Tuesday, October 25, a powerful nor'easter storm has been starting to ramp up off the east coast of the U.S.
Special weather statements and rainfall warnings line parts of Nova Scotia, for a powerful fall storm set to bring… https://t.co/n3xBV6GMg0— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1635257013.0
Governors in New Jersey and New York have both issued a state of emergency in advance of the storm and while Canada's east coast won't be hit quite as hard, it will still feel some impact.
TWN forecasts that the storm will hit parts of the southern Maritimes around the mid-week mark, with "a powerful fall storm set to bring soaking rains and strong winds through Thursday."
Nova Scotia could be hit the hardest, with special weather statements and rainfall warnings already in effect for parts of the province. Some areas are expected to see about 30 to 50 mm of rain throughout the day from Wednesday into Thursday.
A wind warning also remains in place along parts of the Atlantic coast, with a potential of 100 km/h wind gusts.
"A unique feature of this storm that differentiates it from a typical nor'easter, is that it may briefly acquire tropical characteristics as it churns offshore," said Michael Carter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "If this happens, the system will be named Wanda."
However, there is some good news ahead for Canada's east coast, there are some warmer temperatures expected for the weekend, with Halloween temperatures even expected to reach 20 degrees in some areas.