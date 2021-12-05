A US Congressman Posted This Family Photo With Guns & The Internet Is Not Holding Back
He wrote, "Santa, please bring ammo," just days after a school shooting.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
U.S.
Congressman Thomas Massie is facing criticism after posting a "Christmas" photo of himself and his family posing with guns — just days after multiple teenagers were killed in a school shooting in Michigan.
On Saturday, December 4, Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky shared the image via Twitter and added the caption, "Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo."
The picture shows Massie alongside what appears to be his wife and children, all smiling at the camera while holding an assortment of guns.
By Sunday, the post had received a considerable amount of backlash, with Twitter users from all over the world calling out the timing of the social media post.
Merry Christmas! \nps. Santa, please bring ammo. pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr— Thomas Massie (@Thomas Massie) 1638642123
"Mr. Massie, have you no shame?" asked one person, including photos of the four victims of Tuesday's shooting at an Oxford, Michigan high school.
"Here’s a photo. It’s my home town in mourning. I live in Oxford Michigan," another added.
On November 30, 2021, a 15-year-old student allegedly carried out
the deadliest U.S. school shooting of 2021. Four teenage students were killed and seven others, including a teacher, were hurt. The suspect and his parents have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
A number of survivors of shootings, as well as families of victims, responded to the congressman’s post, with some sharing photos of the loved ones they have lost.
"Since we are sharing family photos, here are mine," wrote one person. "One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting."
.@RepThomasMassie, since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting.\n\nThe Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well.pic.twitter.com/MsQWneJXAp— Fred Guttenberg (@Fred Guttenberg) 1638648103
Another person said, "This is my son Christian, who was killed by a gun on 9/5/21. Perhaps you can reflect on the meaning of the Christmas season and find empathy in your heart for families like mine that will have an empty place in our Christmas photo due to senseless gun violence."
Criticizing the American politician, somebody else wrote, "The bar was on the floor, but somehow you managed to tunnel underneath it."
Massie responded to this message to say, "The BAR is under the couch," and added the hashtag "#sassywithmassie."
I\u2019m old enough to remember Republicans screaming that it was insensitive to try to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy. Now they openly rub the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown. Disgraceful.— Rep. John Yarmuth (@Rep. John Yarmuth) 1638649013
Democratic U.S. Representative John Yarmuth, also from Kentucky, responded to the image as well, writing, "I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive asshole."
He continued, "I’m old enough to remember Republicans screaming that it was insensitive to try to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy."