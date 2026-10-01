Manitoba man accused of killing five family members fires lawyers for second time

Accused killer fires lawyers for the second time
Accused killer fires lawyers for the second time
A Manitoba man who is accused of killing his three young children, their mother and a teenage relative has parted ways with his lawyers for the second in less than a year. RCMP fly a drone at the scene of an ongoing investigation regarding five deaths in southern Manitoba, in Carman, Man., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Writer

A Manitoba man accused of killing his three young children, their mother and a teenage relative has parted ways with his lawyers for the second time this year. 

Court heard that Ryan Manoakeesick, who is charged with five counts of first-degree murder, is seeking new counsel because of a breakdown in his relationship with his former lawyers. 

Manoakeesick previously fired his first two lawyers in January for similar reasons. 

He was arrested in 2024 in the deaths of his partner Amanda Clearwater, their children -- Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick -- and Clearwater's niece, Myan-Lee Gratton. 

Police have said their bodies were discovered at multiple crime scenes in and around the town of Carman, southwest of Winnipeg. 

A judge-alone trial has been scheduled in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench for April. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I ranked 6 frozen pizzas from Canadian grocery stores and one is better than Delissio

I ate a lot of pizza for this 🍕

This magical small town near Ottawa has mini waterfalls and dreamy autumn views

It's perfect for a fall day trip. 🍁

CSIS is hiring for jobs that pay up to $120,000 and you need to know these foreign languages

You must be a Canadian citizen to work as a communications analyst.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 29 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

So many MaxPlus winners!

Ontario's October forecast reveals which weeks will have snow and chilly temperatures

Wintry weather is almost here!

Sexual assault case against 'Trailer Park Boys' actor Mike Smith dismissed

Sexual assault case against Mike Smith dismissed

Ontario completes latest push to raise highway speed limits

Speed limits raised on more Ontario highways