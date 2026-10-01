Manitoba man accused of killing five family members fires lawyers for second time
A Manitoba man accused of killing his three young children, their mother and a teenage relative has parted ways with his lawyers for the second time this year.
Court heard that Ryan Manoakeesick, who is charged with five counts of first-degree murder, is seeking new counsel because of a breakdown in his relationship with his former lawyers.
Manoakeesick previously fired his first two lawyers in January for similar reasons.
He was arrested in 2024 in the deaths of his partner Amanda Clearwater, their children -- Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick -- and Clearwater's niece, Myan-Lee Gratton.
Police have said their bodies were discovered at multiple crime scenes in and around the town of Carman, southwest of Winnipeg.
A judge-alone trial has been scheduled in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench for April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.
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