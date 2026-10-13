Backstreet Boys' larger-than-life Toronto residency adds 12th show
The Backstreet Boys apparently refuse to quit playing games with our calendars.
The architects of late ‘90s teen-pop just tacked on another show at Rogers Centre, extending their blockbuster 2027 residency at the Toronto stadium to a staggering 12 shows.
The boy band announced on social media today that they are adding “one more show” to the run on Sunday, March 7.
Dubbed “Into the Millennium - Homecoming: Live in Canada,” the residency was originally announced as a four-night night run, kicking off Feb.12, before the group added more shows last week, citing “overwhelming demand.”
The 12-show run eclipses Taylor Swift’s historic six-night stand at the Rogers Centre in November 2024, when fans from around the world swarmed Toronto for the Eras Tour.
In a post on X, the Backstreet Boys expressed surprise at the demand for their shows: “We never thought you guys would be this excited,” they wrote.
The residency will be the band’s only North American stadium shows of 2027.
Canada was actually the launch pad for the Backstreet Boys in North America. Their 1995 track "We've Got It Goin' On" became a massive hit there well before they hit it big in the U.S.
Their music seemingly strikes a nostalgic chord with Canadian millennials — including Drake, who joined the band onstage during their last Toronto show in 2022 to sing their 1999 hit “I Want It That Way.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.
By Alex Nino Gheciu | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.