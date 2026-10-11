Backstreet Boys extend Toronto residency to 11 nights
Hit '90s boyband The Backstreet Boys are adding more tour dates to their Toronto residency.
What was first announced as a four-night run at Rogers Centre has swelled to 11 shows, with the band's recent announcement they're adding concerts on March 5 and 6.
The band says on its website the new dates were added "due to overwhelming demand."
Dubbed “Into the Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Canada,” the residency will kick off on Feb. 12.
Apart from two shows scheduled at Las Vegas' Sphere venue, the 11 performances in Toronto are the band's only shows in 2027.
The concerts will draw on the group’s 1999 album “Millennium,” which included hits such as “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”
"You guys have blown through these tickets and we truly didn’t know the demand would be THIS BIG so we are adding TWO MORE SHOWS on March 5th & 6th so as many of you as possible can experience 'Into the Millennium - HOMECOMING: Live in Canada' with us!" a post on the band's Facebook page said.
"Can’t wait to see you all there!!"
The Backstreet Boys and Canada have a history: the band had their first North American breakthrough in Canada — with 1995’s “We’ve Got It Goin’ On” — before conquering the United States.
Their music holds a nostalgic pull for Canadian millennials. Evidently even Drake, who joined the group onstage during their last concert in Toronto in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 11, 2026.
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