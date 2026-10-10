Nickelback Plans Massive 2027 World Tour With Seven Canadian Concert Stops.

Nickelback Announces Major World Concert Tour
Nickelback Announces Major World Concert Tour
Chad Kroeger, front, of Nickelback, performs during a concert Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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Canadian rock band Nickelback has announced a massive 2027 world tour on its official Instagram page.

The tour kicks off Feb. 6 in Pittsburgh, with nearly 70 concerts planned across North America, Europe and Australia.

Seven Canadian stops are scheduled, including Toronto, Hamilton, Montreal, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

The tour supports the band's upcoming 11th studio album, "Everything Under the Sun," set for release on Oct. 30.

British rock band Don Broco will join Nickelback as the opening act throughout the tour.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 13, with general ticket sales beginning Friday, Oct. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2026. 

By David Augustine | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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