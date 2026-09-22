AFN chief warns Carney against 'abusing' majority to pass major projects bill

AFN chief warns Carney against 'abusing' majority
AFN chief warns Carney against 'abusing' majority
National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak responds to a reporter's question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is warning Prime Minister Mark Carney against "abusing" his majority government powers to pass his new major projects bill, which she says could affect First Nations rights.

The Building Canada Strong Act shifts the responsibility for reviewing many big projects, such as pipelines and power transmission lines, from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada to the Canada Energy Regulator.

It also proposes changes to the Canada Labour Code.

Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says Carney's government risks dishonouring the Crown if it limits debate and consultations on the bill, as it did when it passed its major projects legislation in 2025.

She says Carney must let First Nations leaders bring forward amendments to the legislation and his government must be open to them.

Federal ministers say the legislation will speed up construction of major projects and boost employment as the country grapples with a changing trade relationship with the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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