Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Sponsored Content

This province is most likely to use AI to plan trips according to Canadian travel study

Cost of living, geopolitics and tech are reshaping how Canadians travel.

A hiker walks on a boardwalk on the Cabot Trail alongside the sea. Right: A couple look at a laptop.

Canadian travel habits are shifting.

Ahkenahmed | Dreamstime, Ketut Suboyanto | Pexels
Editor, Studio

You're never going to get a Canadian to give up adventuring, but what their travel looks like in 2026 is changing a lot, with tech taking a bigger role in planning and borders shaping decisions as much as budgets.

The findings come from the 2026 Blue Cross® Travel Study, which shows Canadians' appetite to travel hasn't faded, but it's getting more digital, more cautious and more likely to keep things closer to home.

Canadians are turning to AI for planning travel

Nearly half of Canadian travellers (49%) are already using AI to plan trips, mainly to compare prices, map itineraries and find more affordable destinations. Usage is strongest among Gen Z (70%) and millennials (63%), but it's also rising among other generations as people look for faster, cheaper ways to organize their trips.

Two people in a brightly lit caf\u00e9 look at a laptop together. AI tools are playing a major role in how Canadians plan their trips. Cliff Booth | Pexels

But not every region in the Study is adopting AI at the same rate. Quebec leads the country in AI trip-planning (52%), with B.C. close behind at 51% and showing the most digital-first habits overall, including use of translation tools. The Prairies, meanwhile, sit at the other end, where most travellers still skip AI entirely and plan the old-school way.

Canadians prefer to travel domestically

Manitoba stands out as Canada's "staycation" capital right now. A striking 83% of Manitobans plan to travel within Canada in 2026 (higher than the average of 68%), signalling that keeping things close and affordable is winning out over long-haul trips.

Saskatchewan mirrors that practicality, but with even less interest in tech tools. Travellers from the province are the least likely in Canada to use AI for planning, with 58% saying they don't use it, and more than three-quarters planning domestic trips.

Moraine Lake's turquoise water in front of mountains and forest.Moraine Lake, AlbertaJaime Reimer | Pexels

The Study also shows Canadians are cooling on the U.S. as a destination overall: 76% say they're less likely to head south in 2026 due to political climate, trade tensions, border hassles, safety worries and the exchange rate. Alberta remains the most U.S.-curious region, but only 31% still plan to go, and half say they're rethinking that idea.

As for Ontario, travellers are reflecting the country in miniature. Ontarians are planning a balanced 2026. Sixty-four percent expect to travel within Canada, while only 27% plan U.S. travel, and older generations are increasingly using AI too, showing how mainstream digital trip-planning has become.

More Canadians are getting travel insurance

Travel insurance is becoming part of that smarter-planning mindset. Nationally, 86% of Canadian travellers have coverage, and the Study notes it's rising in cost more slowly than flights or hotels, making it feel like a sensible safeguard. Quebec leads again at 91% insured, and younger travellers are increasingly citing insurance as a key peace-of-mind factor.

Tourists walk through rocky terrain in Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta. Dinosaur Provincial Park, AlbertaRonniechua | Dreamstime

From AI-powered planning in places like Quebec and B.C. to Prairie staycations and a broader pullback from U.S. trips, the 2026 Blue Cross® Travel Study shows a country that's still hungry to explore, but doing it with sharper tools and a little more caution.

For anyone mapping out 2026 travel, Blue Cross' research offers one of the clearest snapshots yet of how Canadians are adapting.

To learn more about the 2026 Blue Cross® Travel Study, visit the Blue Cross website or follow them on Instagram.

This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.

TravelCanada

7 experiences you'll only truly understand if you've lived through winter in Vancouver

Meet the February-Dark-Night-Of-The-Soul-Crash-Out™.

This lakeside town with storybook streets and cafes is one of Ontario's 'best' spots to live

Pack your bags!

Ontario is home to one of North America's 'best' beaches and it's like a Greek island vacay

You'll want to add this spot to your 2026 plans.

Ontario is home to one of the darkest stargazing spots on Earth and the views are breathtaking

You'll want to add this spot to your bucket list.

This Ontario spot turns into a Nordic-style winter escape with snowy cabins and pine forests

It's a cozy place for a snowy getaway.