Air France flight diverted to Montreal amid U.S. Ebola travel restrictions
An Air France flight bound for the United States was diverted to Montreal due to American flight restrictions tied to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Online plane tracker FlightAware shows the plane was en route from Paris to Detroit when it landed at Trudeau International Airport on Wednesday.
Air France says a passenger was denied entry into the U.S. due to new regulations that travellers from certain countries, including the Congo, can enter only through Washington.
Canadian and American health officials did not immediately return requests for comment.
Health officials are on alert as a deadly outbreak of a rare type of Ebola called Bundibugyo ravages the Congo and neighbouring Uganda.
Ontario's health ministry says one person has been tested for several infectious diseases, including Ebola, out of an abundance of caution due to the person's travel history.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says samples are expected to arrive at the National Microbiology Laboratory on Thursday.
The World Health Organization has reported almost 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths, though officials believe the scale of the spread is much larger.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026.
By Aaron Sousa | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.