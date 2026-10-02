Alberta Mountie found not guilty of using police database to help Rwanda

Alberta Mountie acquitted of helping Rwanda
Alberta Mountie acquitted of helping Rwanda
An Alberta judge has found an RCMP officer not guilty on all charges of providing info to Rwanda. The trial was conducted at the Red Deer Justice Centre courthouse is pictured in Red Deer, Alta., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
Writer

An Alberta Mountie accused of using a police database to help the country of Rwanda has been found not guilty.

Const. Eli Ndatuje was charged under the Criminal Code and the Security of Information Act with illegally using the database to assist the High Commission of Rwanda in Ottawa.

Justice Josh Wilkins found Ndatuje not guilty of all three charges, saying there was an extensive investigation in the case but the amount of evidence it uncovered was lacking.

Investigators used 20 to 30 officers and civilian staff, employed wiretaps and interviewed the accused following the alleged 2022 breach.

In an interview, Ndatuje told police he searched the database after a friend at the Rwandan embassy asked for advice about a missing person but that he didn't offer the individual any information.

Ndatuje admitted that his decision was dumb but said he wasn't a traitor or a spy. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.

By Bill Graveland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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