Alleged Bishnoi gang member remains in custody after Federal Court ruling

The Federal Court has granted Ottawa a judicial review of a decision by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada ordering the release of an alleged member of an India-based criminal gang who has been detained since April 2. A private security guard escorts Sri Lankan migrants from a detention hearing at the Immigration and Refugee Board in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday October 26, 2009. Seventy-six men were detained when the ship they were aboard entered Canadian waters on October 17.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck