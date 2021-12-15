Amazon Web Services Had Another Outage & So Many Apps Have Reported Problems
Twitch, SkipTheDishes, and others say they've had issues!
There have been problems with some Amazon Web Services servers that have led to internet connectivity issues and so many apps are reporting problems.
On the Service Health Dashboard for Amazon Web Services, it was revealed that two issues with the Northern California and Oregon servers were reported and investigated just after 7:40 a.m. PT.
Then before 8:15 a.m. PT, the issues affecting internet connectivity were said to be resolved and the service was back to operating as normal.
Shortly after that, Amazon Web Services Support tweeted, "We've identified and resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 & US-WEST-2 Regions."
Hi Alexander, we've identified and resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 & US-WEST-2 Regions. Details can be reviewed on our Service Health Dashboard: http://go.aws/shd\u00a0. ^KB— AWS Support (@AWS Support) 1639587066
The outage map by downdetector.com from the time of the outage showed that user-submitted problem reports for Amazon Web Services in the previous 24 hours were clustered in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. A smaller number of reports were submitted in the six other provinces and some U.S. states.
According to Global News and Reuters, multiple online platforms were dealing with service disruptions and outages at that time including Twitch, PlayStation Network, SkipTheDishes, Netflix, Slack and DoorDash.
Just before 9 a.m. PT, Twitch reported on Twitter that the issue was recovering and people were able to access the platform again.
This isn't the first time recently that service has gone down. Back on December 7, Amazon Web Services had another outage that also caused disruptions to multiple apps and online platforms.
According to documents obtained by Insider, Amazon told employees that the outage on that day was the result of a sudden surge of traffic.