Amazon Is Hiring 500 Roles In Canada Right Now & There Are Bonuses For Being Vaxxed
And all you need is a high school diploma!
Amazon Canada is hiring, and you get a $100 bonus on your very first day just for showing proof of your COVID-19 vaccination.
On Wednesday, October 27, the company announced the opening of a sorting centre in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, which they said is "creating 500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits starting on day one."
"With training and skill development programs, a full range of benefits and competitive salaries, Amazon continues its mission to be the best employer on Earth by helping its employees reach their career goals," said Anamaria Zammit, a site leader with Amazon Canada in a press release.
According to a job posting for warehouse team members at the new Quebec location, the hourly pay is between $17.60 and $18.10, and you can also earn up to $3,000 as a sign-on bonus if you start before December 5, 2021.
In terms of qualifications, it's pretty simple; you need to be 18 or older and have a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent diploma.
The company says there are immediate openings for overnight, early morning, day, evening, and weekend shifts, so get to applying!
Warehouse Team Members
Process Assistant Ankit Patel was promoted after just three months at Amazon Canada. Click here to learn about care… https://t.co/GJ3gazcm35— Amazon Canada (@Amazon Canada) 1633533822.0
