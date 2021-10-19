These Government Of Canada Jobs Pay $91K A Year & You Get Top-Secret Security Clearance
But you'll need some pretty decent experience to snag that clearance! 🕵️
There are Government of Canada jobs available right now that pay $60,696 to $91,953 a year and give top-secret security clearance!
The Department of National Defence is looking to staff 10 programmer and developer positions in Ottawa, the National Capital Region and other locations in Ontario where successful applicants will work on cloud enablement, automation, data enablement, digital transformation initiatives and more.
Programmers & developers, looking for a job in Ontario? DYK @NationalDefence is looking to staff 10 positions? Ap… https://t.co/6vyXi9OJST— GC Jobs (@GC Jobs) 1634652723.0
While this position is located in Ontario, people who live in Canada and Canadian citizens living abroad can apply if they meet the qualification requirements for the job. That includes successfully completing two years of a post-secondary educational program in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty that's relevant to the position.
Experience in providing IT support services, applications design and development, data management and more requirements are needed.
Being able to speak, write and read both English and French is a necessity with this position. However, all potential candidates are being asked to submit applications regardless of skill in either official language because they can still get hired even if they're missing one of the languages.
To be able to work in any of the 10 positions being staffed, applicants have to be able to get security clearances from the government including reliability status, secret and top-secret security clearances.
The closing date for this job is October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
Programmers & Developers
Salary: $60,696 to $91,953
Company: Government of Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who wants to work with Canada's Department of National Defence as a programmer and developer and also has relevant post-secondary education along with experience in IT support, applications design and data management.