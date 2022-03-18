Editions

An Exec At P&O Ferries Just 'Terminated' 800 Employees In One Brutal Video Message

"Your final day of employment is today."

There's no great way to fire people, but you'd think the folks at P&O Ferries would've taken notes after what happened with Better.com.

The U.K.-based ferry company terminated 800 staff members without any warning over a 3-minute video call on Thursday, and people are furious over how they handled the situation.

A P&O executive delivered the news via an internal video, although it quickly leaked to BBC and spread widely.

"The company has made the decision that its vessels going forward will be primarily crewed by a third-party crew provider," he said in the video.

"Therefore, I am sorry to inform you that this means your employment is terminated with immediate effect on the grounds of redundancy."

He added: "Your final day of employment is today."

Some employees had worked for the company for over three decades and are now being replaced by agency workers who will do the same jobs but for a lot less money, reported the BBC.

The company was prepared for the backlash and had hired security guards beforehand to handcuff and formally remove any staff members who refused to leave the premise quietly, reported ITV News.

Yikes.

One ex-employee, Andrew Smith, who had worked for P&O Ferries for 22 years, told the BBC that he felt "utter dismay" over the whole situation.

Since then, the company has been updating its social media with announcements of suspended ferry services at several ports.

The company cited significant losses and financial burdens in its decision to terminate its workers.

"We have made a £100m loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent DP World," explained a company spokesperson. "This is not sustainable. Without these changes, there is no future for P&O Ferries."

Since the news broke, P&O Ferries ex-employees have organized demonstrations and are protesting the decision.

Unions have gotten involved, and it's being reported that the government is "very closely" analyzing the situation to ensure that no laws were broken by the company after the fired the employees.

One union reportedly described it as the "most shameful act in the history of British industrial relations."

