Canadian poet Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize
Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize
Poet Anne Carson speaks after winning the Griffin Poetry Prize for her genre-bending "Red Doc", in a 2014 handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Griffin Poetry Prize, Tom Sandler (Mandatory credit)
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Celebrated Canadian poet Anne Carson has won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of Carson's "bold and inventive oeuvre."

A poet, essayist, classical scholar and translator, Carson is renowned as a master of esoterica whose body of work constitutes a genre unto itself.

With a bibliography of more than 20 books of poetry, essays, plays, libretti and translations of ancient Greek texts, Carson has defied literary conventions with her signature synthesis of the antiquities and the avant-garde.

She's amassed a devoted readership and a raft of critical accolades, including two Griffin Poetry Prizes, a Governor General's Literary Award, the T. S. Eliot Prize for Poetry, a MacArthur "genius grant" and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

But as her poetic profile has grown over more than three decades, the particulars of Carson's personal life have remained notoriously elusive.

Her public reticence is encapsulated by her scant book-jacket biography: "Canadian poet, essayist and translator of Greek mythology." 

A representative for her did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ingrid Carlberg, permanent secretary to the Swedish Academy, said she reached Carson Thursday in Iceland, where she was "listening to the wind."

Various accounts suggest that Carson was born in Toronto in 1950 and studied classics at the University of Toronto, and has held teaching positions at institutions including McGill University, Michigan University and Princeton University.

Carson made her publishing debut in 1986 with her academic essays on love, "Eros the Bittersweet."

She gained recognition with a series of genre-bending books in the 1990s establishing her style of culling from the literary canon to explore eternal themes. She invoked influences ranging from the Brontë sisters to the Greek poet Stesichorus in the early sixth century BC.

Carson cemented her reputation with her 1998 novel in verse, "Autobiography on Red," which recasts the legend of Hercules as a modern-day love triangle.

Carson became the inaugural Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize for "Men in the Off Hour" in 2001, and was awarded England's T. S. Eliot Prize for "The Beauty of the Husband" the same year.

In 2014, Carson took the Griffin again for "Red Doc>," a quasi-sequel to "Autobiography on Red."

At the time, she told The Canadian Press she was surprised to win, partly because she doesn't "really like the book" and partly because she'd already won the honour and "thought it wouldn't be fair" to get it again.

"I don't mean it's a bad book," she said. "I mean, I don't know if it's a good book or a bad book. I just have a vision when I start of what a thing is and sometimes it gets there and sometimes it doesn't."

She also prevailed in the poetry category at the 2020 Governor General's Literary Awards for "Norma Jeane Baker of Troy," which in trademark style blends the story of Helen of Troy with elements from Marilyn Monroe's life. She was shortlisted again two years later for "H of H Playbook," a retelling of Euripides’s Greek tragedy, Herakles. 

Her more recent works include 2024's "Wrong Norma," her first original work since 2016. The collection of "poetic prose pieces" was published alongside her own illustrations. 

Carson is the second Canadian woman to be named a Nobel laureate in the literature category, following short story master Alice Munro's 2013 win. The prize is worth 12 million Swedish kronor, or roughly $1.7 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

By Nicole Thompson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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