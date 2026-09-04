Arbour to attend King Harald V's funeral, delaying visit to Newfoundland and Labrador
Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour will attend the state funeral of Norway's King Harald V next week.
The king died at the age of 89 on Aug. 28 and the funeral is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Oslo.
Arbour is postponing an official visit to Newfoundland and Labrador to attend the funeral but she will still be in Gander next Friday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The Sept. 9 to 12 trip was supposed to be her first official provincial tour and to include meetings with provincial officials.
Governors general typically make official visits to all provinces and territories early in their tenure.
Rideau Hall says the Governor General's official visit to Newfoundland and Labrador will be rescheduled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2026.
By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.