You Can Book A Stay In This Holiday Hotel Room & It’s Like Stepping Into A Gingerbread House
Holiday treats are also included!
Who says Christmas kitsch is just for kids? The Sweet Escape Holiday Room at the Bellyard Hotel in Atlanta, GA is anything but a place for the Grinch to enjoy.
The space is pure holiday bliss. From the candy-covered walls to the sweet smell of freshly baked sugar cookies in the air — there's a refresher called just that, according to staff members — this room experience gives all the holiday feels: comfort, excitement, warmth, and utter delight.
The area has two queen beds decorated with holiday treats, including a stuffed gingerbread man and a plush lollipop. A Christmas Tree adorned with gingerbread treats is also part of the cheer, a simulated fire on the television that is so realistic it practically emanates warmth, and lots of tinsel and carefully curated Christmas joy spread throughout the room and bathroom.
The decor may just inspire guests to put on their holiday pajamas and binge-watch Christmas movies while sipping on some complimentary hot cocoa.
There's also a touch of original art from local artist Ashley Dopson. She created a mosaic cow — with some real candy throughout — as a nod to the hotel's mascot, a bovine named Betti.
The thoughtful interior design creates an immersive experience anywhere you turn, according to Senior Marketing and Special Events Manager Teaonca White.
White and her team at The Bellyard Hotel thought of every detail, encouraging guests to take their magical holiday experience home with them, with two complimentary festive mugs filled with hot cocoa bombs and two gingerbread house kits provided during their stay.
The Sweet Escape Holiday Room in Atlanta, GA.Dana Shemesh | Narcity
There's also an epic view of the Atlanta skyline from this room, as well as more candy in clear glass jars in the hallway.
Additionally, the hotel offers pictures with Santa and some festive DIY crafting experiences during the holiday season.
The room charge runs from $329 to $349 nightly, excluding taxes and fees. Guests can bring their pets for an additional fee of $150 a night.
White says that dates for this room are booking fast, while the last night available for overnight guests is slated for January 1, 2023.
According to White, the Sweet Escape Room has become so popular that the hotel plans to broaden its holiday room offerings next year.
Price: $329+/night
When: From November 16, 2022 - January 2, 2023
Address: 1 Interlock Avenue Northwest Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Spend a night in a Christmas-decorated hotel room full of holiday cheer.