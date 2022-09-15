A European Queen Recently Visited Texas & Here Are The Royal-Approved Places She Went
You can experience the state like a queen. 👑
Last week, European royalty graced the Lone Star State when a Queen visited two Texas cities and explored much of what they have to offer.
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands had a two-day tour of the state that brought her to Austin, TX, and Houston, TX following a couple of days in California.
Her husband King Willem-Alexander had to miss out on the adventures as he stayed back home in Europe recovering from illness.
That didn't stop the Dutch Royal from having a fun time at a few Texas mainstays that are now royal-approved.
Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike-Trail
The stylish Queen went for a bike ride with Austin's Mayor down the pedestrian trail that takes you through paths with gorgeous city views and on a boardwalk alongside Lady Bird Lake.
The path is a total of 10 miles that can take you to various destinations in the city. The Queen took the Butler trail all the way to the Public Central Library.
Buffalo Bayou Cistern
This free Houston attraction goes deep beneath the city inside an old water reservoir built in 1926 that has been out of order for a long time.
The royal stopped inside after going for a breezy cruise down the Buffalo Bayou and learned about the city's flood prevention efforts that are related to the body of water.
Q2 Stadium
The state capital's fairly new soccer club, Austin FC, earned an appearance from Máxima, who even met with dutch player Danny Hoesen.
She visited the Q2 Stadium in North Austin which hosts home matches for the Texas-based MLS team.
The Museum Of Fine Arts Houston
On her last day, the Queen made an appearance at Houston's own fine art museum for a reception held to honor her Texas trip.
She apparently enjoyed the Dutch pieces displayed there by artists like Rembrandt van Rijn, as the Embassy & Consulates General of the Netherlands in the U.S. mentioned in their Instagram post.
The Royal House Of The Netherlands has not yet respond to Narcity's request for comment about Máxima's favorite places.
