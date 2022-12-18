Bailey Bass Makes Jewelry Based On Her Roles & Here's How 'Avatar 2' Inspired Her
Her "Interview With The Vampire" ring has teeth!
Every actor remembers his or her roles in a different way, but Avatar: The Way Of Water star Bailey Bass has a truly creative way to commemorate her gigs: She makes jewelry.
Bass, 19, recently starred as the blood-sucking teen Claudia in AMC's Interview With The Vampire, and she made her own keepsake by designing a so-called "baby vamp ring."
The ring looks like gold or silver vampire teeth like the kind you'd put in for Halloween, and it's the first item on Bass' new jewelry line, BaiBai Jewelry.
Narcity recently sat down with Bass to talk about her role as Tsireya, a Na'vi from the water tribe in James Cameron's mega-sequel The Way Of Water.
After seeing the ring she made from Interview With The Vampire, we had to ask: what does she have in store for Avatar?
"I actually thought about that!" she replied. "I hope to make jewelry for this franchise in the future, like I did for Interview With The Vampire."
She said she'd really want her Avatar jewelry to include "interesting shapes," because that's what she really likes.
"I feel like everyone would want a wave ring, of course," she said. "But I would also look into the awesome costumes that are in this film and (...) try to find stones that look like beading and make a ring like that."
Although some might feel intimidated by the spotlight of being in a mega-film like Avatar 2, Bass seems to be embracing it.
She's been eager to share her experiences with the film and the press tour on social media.
She also seemed to be pretty thrilled to get her hands on the first LEGO figure depicting her character, Tsireya.
"And so it begins," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.
Avatar: The Way Of Water is out now in theatres.
As for Bass' potential Avatar ring? We'll just have to wait and see if it gets past the Disney brass.
