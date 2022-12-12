'Avatar 2: The Way Of Water' Is Finally Here & Here's What To Expect From James Cameron
The movie was "very f*cking" expensive to make!
The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's Avatar finally drops in mid-December, and after over a decade of work with a wildly expensive budget, the Canadian director says he's ready to see if his bet pays off.
Avatar: The Way Of Water will hit theatres on December 16, and Disney basically needs it to be an all-time hit at the box office at this point, according to Cameron.
"We have to, literally, be in the top five grossing films in history to succeed," Cameron recently told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview about the film. He added in a separate interview with GQ that the budget was "very f*cking" expensive, but that doesn't bother him.
"I like difficult," Cameron said.
So with Cameron's most difficult test on the horizon, here's what you need to know about The Way Of Water -- and why it's a sink-or-swim deal for Disney.
When is Avatar 2 coming out?
Disney will release Avatar: The Way Of Water in theatres on December 16.
Why has Avatar 2 taken so long?
James Cameron has been in love with submarines and the ocean since he made Titanic, and it seems the guy needed to scratch that itch before he could make any more movies after Avatar in 2009.
Cameron told THR that he was "actually the one putting the brakes" on an Avatar 2 back then, because he wasn't sure if he could match the success of the first one. Instead, he decided to spend some time on ocean exploration and the environment.
"Being away and going in his submarines connects him back to the Earth," Avatar star Sam Worthington said.
Cameron actually built himself a submarine and set a record in 2012 by becoming the first person to solo dive into the Mariana Trench.
However, Cameron ultimately decided to come back and put his passions together by setting Avatar 2 largely around an ocean.
How much did Avatar 2 cost to make?
Avatar: The Way Of Water cost more than $350 million to make, according to THR.
Cameron simply described the film as "very f*cking" expensive when asked about the budget by GQ, adding that it was "the worst business case in movie history."
However, he added that he likes taking on big projects.
"If I can make a business case to spend a billion dollars on a movie, I will f*cking do it," he said. "Do you want to know why? Because we don't put it all on a pile and light it on fire. We give it to people."
What will Avatar 2 be about?
Avatar: The Way Of Water is set 15 years after the first film, and will pick up again with human-turned-Na'vi Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his wife Princess Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their family. Jake was a disabled marine in the first movie who gave up his body to live in the avatar body of a Na'vi alien.
The trailers are short on details, but it looks like we'll be seeing plenty of blue cat people and spectacular natural images, both above and below the waves. Cameron is also introducing a new tribe of Na'vi who live around the water.
One trailer released in December shows Jake, Neytiri and company warning that the "humans are returning," so expect more alien-on-human fighting.
How long is Avatar 2?
The runtime on Avatar: The Way Of Water is 3 hours and 12 minutes, according to IMDB.
In other words, prepare to take at least one bathroom break, because it'll be hard to hold it through all the water scenes.
THR asked Cameron when the best time would be to take a bathroom break during the film, and he gave a less-than-helpful response.
"Any time they want," he said. "They can see the scene they missed when they come see it again."
OK James.
Who is in the cast of Avatar 2?
Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are back as Jake Sully and Neytiri for the sequel.
They'll be joined by Kate Winslet and some younger actors including Jamie Flatters, Bailey Bass, Jack Champion and Trinity Bliss.
Several actors from the first film will also be back, including Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi and Sigourney Weaver.
Who does Sigourney Weaver play in Avatar 2?
Sigourney Weaver played a scientist in Avatar, but this time around she'll be playing Jake and Neytiri's daughter, Kiri, in a motion-capture performance for the 73-year-old.
Weaver and Cameron go way back to Aliens, the 1986 sequel to Alien.
Is Avatar 3 already filmed?
Yes, Avatar 3 has already been shot, according to Cameron in his THR interview. It's expected to come out in 2024.
Is Avatar 4 already filmed?
Avatar 4 has already been filmed, according to Cameron. The fourth film is expected in 2026.
The filmmaker says he's also put together the script for Avatar 5, which has not been filmed but will come out in 2028 if it gets the green light.
"It's all written out, stem to stern, four scripts, and fully designed," he said. He added that the fate of the fifth movie will depend on how they respond to movies 2-4.
How much money did Avatar make?
The first Avatar film has made US$2.9 billion at the global box office, and it remains the highest-grossing film of all-time.
However, it's worth pointing out that Cameron re-released the film a few times to help boost those numbers after Avengers: Endgame took the title in 2019.
Avatar made $2.74 billion during its initial theatrical run, which began on December 18, 2009.
The film made just shy of $750 million in the U.S. but it cleaned up in foreign markets, according to Box Office Mojo. The single largest market for the movie outside of the U.S. was China, where it made almost $41 million.
China is expected to play a major role in the success of Avatar 2 and other sequels going forward.
Is Avatar 2 good?
Avatar 2 is fantastic, according to the first round of entertainment journalists who saw the film in early December.
You can expect a review from Narcity ahead of Avatar 2's release on December 16.