B.C. campaign trail: Date for leaders' debate is set

B.C. campaign trail: Date for leaders' debate set
B.C. campaign trail: Date for leaders' debate set
B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson and Skeena Conservative candidate Claire Rattee, left, listen during a provincial election campaign announcement in an alley in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Here's a look at the some of the latest developments on the British Columbia election campaign trail.

DEBATE DATE SET FOR NDP, CONSERVATIVE, GREEN LEADERS

A date has been set for the only live and televised leaders' debate in the British Columbia provincial election.

The broadcast consortium, including CBC, Global and CTV, says in a joint release that the debate will take place on Oct. 14, 10 days before the election, at a location yet to be announced.

The debate will include New Democrat Leader David Eby, interim B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson and Green Leader Emily Lowan, with OneBC's Dallas Brodie and CentreBC's Elenore Sturko not involved.

The consortium says the criteria for a party leader to qualify for the debate was agreed upon by all its members, but it did not immediately respond to a request for details.

CONSERVATIVES ISSUE PUBLIC SAFETY PLAN

Interim B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson has announced his party's plan to improve public safety by cracking down on visible street crime, targeting the production of fentanyl, and improving access to mental health care, including involuntary care. 

The party is pledging to hire and deploy 250 more police by expanding the Justice Institute of B.C. Police Academy, while adding 500 RCMP officers and 150 civilian staff over five years in rural and regional communities "where crime is rampant."

"Our streets belong to families and small businesses, not to drug dealers and disorder," Doerkson says in a news release.

"A Conservative government will hire hundreds more police and prosecutors, give officers the power to enforce the law, and take back our streets."

NDP MAKES HEALTH PLEDGES

The list of health-care related promises grew on Tuesday during NDP Leader David Eby's stop in Coquitlam. 

He says his party will reduce wait-times for scans and surgeries by adding eight new MRIs and 10 CT scanners, if re-elected. 

Eby says his party would also attract more specialists to run the additional machinery and invest in robotic-assisted surgery.

The leader also says that his party would allow people to access surgical care anywhere in the region through co-ordinated regional wait-lists. 

ONEBC SAYS CHAPMAN AND FINDLAY FACED 'THREATS'

OneBC says former Conservative legislator Brent Chapman and his wife, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, have been subjected to a “torrent of threats and abuse from insiders” in the lead-up to the election. 

Chapman announced last month he was joining OneBC to run as a candidate in the election after Findlay resigned as the Conservative party leader amid a caucus revolt.

But Chapman's name wasn’t on the final list of candidates released Sunday by Elections BC, and OneBC says in a statement that the party and Chapman mutually decided he wouldn’t run in Surrey South. 

The statement says OneBC was excited to have Chapman join the team but the "strains of the last few months have been enormous." 

Findlay resigned as Conservative leader just days before NDP Leader David Eby called the snap election.

Her resignation came less than four months after winning the party leadership, and OneBC's statement says "strong conservative values" are not acceptable to the appointed leaders of the rival Conservatives.   

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

Alberta girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert issued

Girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert

I'm a Dollarama expert — These are the 13 everyday finds I refuse to buy elsewhere now

Plus, they're all under $5...💰

7 culture shocks I wasn't prepared for as an Ontarian who moved to the USA

Toronto might be called "the NYC of Canada" but the reality is way different...

I'm a lifelong Toronto local and I have beef with these 6 things everyone seems to love

Why are we going to the Distillery District before November?

U.S. Coast Guard releases names of all six aboard missing Canadian air ambulance

All six aboard missing air ambulance identified

Up to $8.7 trillion at stake as Six Nations land claim finally goes to trial

The Six Nations land claim could last more than a decade, including appeals and damages hearings.

Costco revealed the opening date of a new store in Ontario and what the warehouse will offer

Members can fill up at the gas station weeks before the official opening!

Canada's grocery benefit went out this week and here's why you might not have received money

Your benefit amount could be too low for quarterly payments.

Canada closely following reports of plague in Russia, health minister says

Canada tracking Russia plague reports: minister