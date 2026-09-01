B.C. government confirms errors worth $1.46B in gas revenue forecasts

B.C. confirms $1.46B in gas revenue errors
B.C. confirms $1.46B in gas revenue errors
The B.C. legislature building is pictured in Victoria, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

The British Columbia government has confirmed several errors overstating its forecasts of natural gas revenues by about $1.46 billion over five fiscal years, starting with the current one.

Officials have told a technical briefing the administrative errors will be corrected in the province's quarterly fiscal report expected later this month.

The briefing heard the impact on B.C.'s deficit — last pegged at $7.7 billion for fiscal year 2025-2026 — would be made clear with the release of that report.

The most substantial of the errors made by staff in the Energy Ministry relate to currency conversion, when a formula was incorrectly applied across a spreadsheet.

Correcting that error results in a price decrease of 44 cents per gigajoule in the province's forecasting for 2026-2027.

The errors amount to an average annual decrease in expected revenues of $292 million from this fiscal year to the one starting in 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2026.

By Brenna Owen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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