B.C. government confirms errors worth $1.46B in gas revenue forecasts
The British Columbia government has confirmed several errors overstating its forecasts of natural gas revenues by about $1.46 billion over five fiscal years, starting with the current one.
Officials have told a technical briefing the administrative errors will be corrected in the province's quarterly fiscal report expected later this month.
The briefing heard the impact on B.C.'s deficit — last pegged at $7.7 billion for fiscal year 2025-2026 — would be made clear with the release of that report.
The most substantial of the errors made by staff in the Energy Ministry relate to currency conversion, when a formula was incorrectly applied across a spreadsheet.
Correcting that error results in a price decrease of 44 cents per gigajoule in the province's forecasting for 2026-2027.
The errors amount to an average annual decrease in expected revenues of $292 million from this fiscal year to the one starting in 2030.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2026.
By Brenna Owen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.