B.C. Conservatives say membership hits 42,000

Five remain in B.C. Conservative leadership race as membership swells to 42,000
B.C. Conservatives say membership hits 42,000
The logo of the Conservative Party of British Columbia is shown.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Conservative Party of British Columbia (Mandatory credit)
Writer

The B.C. Conservative Party has confirmed a final list of five candidates vying for its leadership, in a contest that has swollen the party's membership to more than 42,000.

The party says in a statement that Iain Black, Caroline Elliott, Peter Milobar, Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Yuri Fulmer all paid a final fee of $60,000 to take part in the race to replace former leader John Rustad.

The statement also says the party's membership roll increased about six-fold from 7,000 in December to 42,000 by the April 18 deadline to sign up new members in time to take part in the vote.

Executive director Angelo Isidorou says the party has "come incredibly far in just a few years," going from a few hundred members to become what he calls the "largest political party" in B.C. by membership.

The party says ballots will be sent on May 9, and the party will be announce its new leader on May 30 at its leadership convention.

The candidates will take part in a debate on Friday in Vancouver.

Black is a former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Elliott is a political commentator, Milobar is a sitting MLA and his party's finance critic, Kerry-Lynne Findlay is a former federal Conservative MP and minister, while Fulmer is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and current chancellor of Capilano University.

Fulmer's campaign said on social media last week that it had sold 15,417 new memberships since Jan. 7. 

The four other campaigns did not immediately respond to a request about their sign-ups. 

Last year's B.C. Greens' leadership race that elected Emily Lowan saw 8,641 members cast ballots, while the B.C. NDP did not immediately respond to a request for comment about their membership numbers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Mexico gunman in B.C. tour group's photo

B.C. tourists smile at Mexico pyramid. Behind them, a gunman, moments before killing

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 21 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

These companies were just named Canada's top employers for 2026 and here's why

Some well-known employers like IKEA, Loblaws, Parks Canada and UBC made the list.

8 Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA that pay up to $164,000 a year and $44 an hour

The transit agency operates GO Transit and UP Express in Ontario.

U.S. can't dictate terms of trade talks: Carney

Carney says the U.S. can't dictate the terms of trade talks ahead of CUSMA review

Gunman at Mexico pyramids kills Canadian tourist

Canadian tourist killed, another injured after gunman opens fire at Mexico pyramids

6 things to skip if you're visiting Calgary for the first time, and what to do instead

Take it from a rookie like me and avoid these overhyped Calgary spots.👇

Security boosted after Canadian killed in Mexico

Mexico boosts security at tourist spots after Canadian killed, others hurt on pyramid

A look at what's in the news for today

In the news today: Mexico pyramid shooting, Canada-U.S. trade, Tips on buying a car

CPAC cancels two flagship news programs

CPAC cancels two news programs, cites ‘accelerating revenue decline’