Court shoots down challenge to B.C. legal profession regulatory overhaul

B.C. lawyer overhaul bill survives court challenge
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled the provincial government's legislation to overhaul regulation of lawyers, notaries and other legal professions is not unconstitutional.
The government in 2024 passed a bill to create a new regulator with jurisdiction over lawyers, notaries and paralegals, eliminating the long-standing model of "self-governance and self-regulation" of lawyers.
The Law Society of B.C., the self-regulation body governing the legal profession in the province since 1874, and the Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia filed legal challenges, claiming the overhaul unconstitutionally undermines the independence of lawyers.
The Canadian Bar Association, an intervener in the case, claimed that eliminating self-regulation in favour of state control over lawyers granted "unnecessarily broad powers to government to directly regulate the practice of law."
Chief Justice Ron Skolrood says in his ruling that the bill is a "dramatic change" to how lawyers are regulated in B.C., but he wasn't convinced that the new regulatory regime is unconstitutional.
The Trial Lawyers Association says it will likely appeal the decision, as it believes the legislation unreasonably intrudes upon their independence, while creating "dangerous avenues" for government to pressure lawyers and interfere with their duties to clients.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.