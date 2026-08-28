B.C. legislator and Indigenous leader Joan Phillip dies
The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says B.C. legislator and Indigenous leader Joan Phillip has died.
The organization says the NDP MLA died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by her family, including "the love of her life," husband Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, their children and grandchildren.
She was 74.
The organization says Joan Phillip was a "fearless warrior and inspirational leader" who will be dearly missed.
Phillip had been battling an illness for months, and the union's post asks for donations to the B.C. Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
She was first elected in Vancouver in a 2023 byelection, and won again in B.C.'s general election the following year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2026.
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