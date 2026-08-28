B.C. legislator and Indigenous leader Joan Phillip dies

B.C. legislator Joan Phillip dies at 74
B.C. legislator Joan Phillip dies at 74
Joan Phillip, NDP candidate for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant in the upcoming provincial byelection, attends a gathering after the second annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Men, Boys and 2S+ Memorial March, in Vancouver, on Friday, June 9, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says B.C. legislator and Indigenous leader Joan Phillip has died.

The organization says the NDP MLA died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by her family, including "the love of her life," husband Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, their children and grandchildren.

She was 74.

The organization says Joan Phillip was a "fearless warrior and inspirational leader" who will be dearly missed.

Phillip had been battling an illness for months, and the union's post asks for donations to the B.C. Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

She was first elected in Vancouver in a 2023 byelection, and won again in B.C.'s general election the following year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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