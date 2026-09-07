B.C. mountaineer missing in Italy is seasoned survivalist, MLA says

B.C. mountaineer still missing on Matterhorn
B.C. mountaineer still missing on Matterhorn
A woman takes a picture of the Matterhorn, left, in Zermatt, Switzerland, Wednesday, Dec.2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jamey Keaten)
Writer

A British Columbia legislature member who went to law school with missing mountaineer Kalie McCrystal says the woman's family and friends are "sitting by the phone" as they await updates on the search in Italy. 

Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee says she's known McCrystal for a long time and says she's "not just your average hiker," and her disappearance while attempting to break a mountain-running record on the Matterhorn last week remains a mystery. 

Boultbee says she's been in touch with McCrystal's sister and mother who are in Italy and they've been working mostly with Italian authorities. 

She says the decision to suspend the search has been "very upsetting," and the last time she was spotted via telescope before going missing showed no signs of any troubles.

Boultbee says McCrystal has done the Matterhorn several times before and it's unusual that she went missing given her physical condition and extensive experience. 

She says her friends and family are holding out hope that McCrystal is found alive. 

"Nobody understands why there's been zero trace of Kalie," she said. "We also just want her family to get some answers." 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada has issued travel advisories for these 9 popular fall vacation destinations

The travel warnings range from "normal security precautions" to "avoid non-essential travel." ❌

This waterfront Ontario town is a little fall gem with cozy cafes and apple markets

It was made for an autumn day trip.

Ontario's sixth Great Lake is a dreamy fall gem with turquoise water and cute little villages

Time to plan that fall road trip!

10 things Canada does so differently from the USA — that I only noticed after moving

They do things different south of the border...🇨🇦 🇺🇸

9 food products that I would never buy at Costco again after trying them

It's a one and done for me, thanks!

Chicago aquarium shares health update on Marineland belugas after whale deaths

Chicago aquarium gives update on Marineland whales

Canada's best fall destination is this quaint village tucked amidst lakes and crimson forests

Start making those autumn plans. 🍂

10 things that only an Ottawa local would consider normal (when they're really not)

Consider this a test of your Ottawa citizenship. 🍁

A new Disney cruise will sail to Atlantic Canada for fall colours and quaint coastal stops

Dreaming of a Disney getaway that doesn't involve a flight to Florida? 🐭✨