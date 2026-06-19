B.C. nurses vote 67 per cent to reject tentative deal reached by union and employer

B.C. nurses reject tentative contract deal
B.C. nurses reject tentative contract deal
Nurses help a patient walk in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Writer

Members of the union representing 60,000 British Columbia nurses have voted to reject a tentative contract deal bargained between their union and the provincial health employer. 

The BC Nurses' Union says in a statement that nurses voted 67 per cent to reject the agreement that was reached on May 22. 

The statement says the "result sends a powerful message from nurses" that they feel they are carrying the weight of increased pressures on the health-care system and want the government and health employers to recognize the true value of their work.

The nurses were offered a 12 per cent wage increase over four years and other improved benefits. 

Health Minister Josie Osborne says they hoped for a different outcome, adding the bargaining process is at a sensitive stage and they respect the need for both parties to have the time and space required to continue their discussions.

BCNU president Adriane Gear says the vote was about more than the terms of a collective agreement, but is about having the opportunity to make their voices heard and express their frustration and resolve for change. 

"Nurses care deeply about their patients and their profession, but they are also telling us that the conditions they are working under cannot continue," Gear said in the statement. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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