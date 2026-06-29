B.C. nurses issue 72-hour strike notice after rejecting contract deal

B.C. nurses issue 72-hour strike notice
B.C. nurses issue 72-hour strike notice
A hospital worker walks past the entrance to the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

The British Columbia Nurses Union has issued a 72-hour strike notice just weeks after its members voted to reject a tentative contract offer. 

The union represents 60,000 nurses and said Monday that the action signals growing frustration by its members with the pressures facing their profession and the health-care system. 

Union president Adriane Gear said during the announcement that the nurses will be in a legal position to strike on Thursday if no progress is made in negotiations. 

"We are demanding to be heard," Gear said. "Nurses are demanding that our work be valued. And we are demanding that government and health employers recognize a simple truth: there is no health care system without nurses."

Members previously rejected a tentative deal reached in May that would have given them a 12-per-cent wage increase over four years and other improved benefits.

Nurses voted 67 per cent to reject the contract negotiated by its union leadership.

Gear said among the frustrations being expressed by her members is deteriorating workplace safety, where violence in health care settings can be seen on a monthly — if not daily — basis.

"For many nurses, this is more than a collective agreement," Gear said. "It is about a profession that has reached a breaking point. It is about nurses who can no longer stay silent as they watch experienced and novice colleagues leave the profession injured and burnt out."

Health Minister Josie Osborne said in a statement after the strike notice was issued that they respect the right of all workers to bargain collectively, including the decision to take job action. 

“People will continue to get the health care they need. The Labour Board has robust processes in place to thoughtfully set what constitutes an essential service."

Osborne said the negotiations are important and sensitive, and the government wants to give the Health Employers Association and the Nurses Bargaining Association some space.

Gear said the two sides remain "significantly" apart in reaching a new deal.

The union said job action — if it were to happen — could take the form of anything from an overtime ban to a large-scale withdrawal of services, excluding those that are designated as essential. 

Jim Gould, the union's chief negotiator, said in a statement that nurses have reached a point where they want to shine a light on crowded hospitals and understaffed facilities. 

Before reaching the tentative deal that was rejected, nurses had voted 98.2 per cent in favour of authorizing strike action in their labour dispute with the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026. 

By Chuck Chiang | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Black groups say Montreal police racism allegations deserve public inquiry

Black groups want inquiry into Montreal police

Groups launch constitutional challenge of Safe Third Country Agreement

Safe Third Country deal faces court challenge

Alberta separatists deliver referendum petition

'First step': Alberta separatists deliver referendum petition, tout 300K signatures

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and stunning boardwalk trails

It's an epic spot for a summer road trip.

This Ontario park has a 1400-metre sandbar with crystal-clear waters and powdery beaches

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

15 Dollarama finds that are secretly identical to more expensive brand-name versions

Trust me, I've hacked it.

I compared sushi from Costco, Loblaws, and Metro — one failed the test

I dream of sushi.🍣

Ontario has a West Coast lined with charming little towns and 15 velvety sand beaches

It's a summer paradise.

This Ontario small town is a 'waterfall capital' with storybook streets and magical cascades

It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.

I went to Canada's largest nude beach – here are 9 key takeaways from my experience

It's great for the tan lines 👙.

This Ontario lakeside town with sandy beaches and pastel shops is like a European summer escape

It looks like it was plucked from a storybook.

This cute beach town near Toronto with rainbow houses feels like a mini trip to California

No flight needed.

9 beautiful beach towns less than 3 hours from Toronto with powdery shores and quaint streets

Pack your beach bag!