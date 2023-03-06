Passengers Vomited & Had Panic Attacks On A Wild Southwest Flight That Landed In The Wrong City
They spent hours without being able to get some food.
Flight delays, cancellations, and airport-related drama happen all the time. Whether you have to go through one of the worst airports in the world or have witnessed a whole family getting kicked off a plane, air travel can be quite interesting.
Most recently, Krys Spence and Nicholas Reed, a couple living in the U.S., experienced a wild Southwest flight programmed to travel from Baltimore, Maryland, to Raleigh, North Carolina, during the weekend, where some passengers vomited and even experienced panic attacks.
"We changed our flight to this one because we just got off an 11-day cruise and wanted to get back home early to my dogs," Spence, who is a travel nurse, told Narcity. "We boarded the Baltimore flight as usual at 6:35 p.m., and the plane was supposed to take off at 7 p.m., but we sat on the plane for 50 minutes before it finally took off."
Spence said passengers were told that the flight was going to be bumpy and, because of that, refreshments weren’t going to be offered.
However, when the plane was about to land in the North Carolina city, it suddenly became airborne again.
"I saw we were in Raleigh and looked out the window and saw the wings flapping fast and my boyfriend holding on to the seat in front of him, bracing for the landing," the woman said. "Fifteen minutes go by, and the captain tells us we have 25 minutes before landing in Myrtle Beach."
Once the Southwest plane arrived at the Myrtle Beach airport, passengers stayed inside the aircraft for about two hours before they were notified by the airline crew that a new jet would be used to fly them back to their original destination. Spence said the flight crew never communicated what had happened.
"The entire crew from that flight left us at the airport, and we had to wait for a whole new crew and plane to fly from Baltimore to pick us up and take us to Raleigh. From 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., we were sitting in the closed Myrtle Beach airport with no snacks, no vending machines, only a water fountain and bathrooms open,” the travel nurse said.
Added to the confusion that the Southwest passengers were going through, Spence shared that her boyfriend Nicholas even experienced an anxiety attack — which had never happened before — while other passengers vomited.
"I tried to compose myself and just focus on keeping my boyfriend and I calm," Spencer told Narcity. "They [Southwest] have not reached out to us at all. I just hope we hear back from them soon because it doesn’t seem right they didn’t give us anything for what we went through."
According to an official Southwest Airlines statement sent to Narcity, flight 3094 had to land in Myrtle Beach due to adverse weather conditions at the Raleigh airport (RDU) on Friday.
"We brought another crew and aircraft to transport the passenger to their final destination as soon as we were able to safely operate the flight," the statement reads. "Passengers arrived at RDU at around 3 a.m."
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.