Bath & Body Works Canada's fall sale has three-wick candles for over 50% off

This is the "lowest price of the season."

person holding a bath and body works three wick candle. right: fall candle display at bath and body works store

Bath & Body Works three-wick candle. Right: Fall candles at a Bath & Body Works store.

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworks | Instagram
Senior Writer

A candle sale at Bath & Body Works is happening now, and three-wick candles are more than 50% off.

You can shop for so many fall scents and get the "lowest price of the season."

This deal is available at stores across the country and through the Canadian online store for only a few days.

All three-wick candles are discounted with the fall candle sale in stores until closing on Sunday, September 13 and online until 5:59 a.m. ET on Monday, September 14.

The retailer said this is the "lowest price of the season" for three-wick candles.

So, the next time prices for these candles are lower could be the semi-annual sale in December.

Bath & Body Works three-wick candles are regularly priced at $26.95 but now cost $12.95. That means the candles are 52% off, and you save $14 on each one you buy.

The fall-scented three-wick candles you can get with this deal include Leaves, Honeycrisp Apple, Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Cake, Brown Butter Cinnamon Roll, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Fresh Fall Morning, Pumpkin Apple, Sweater Weather, Fireside & Leaves, Maple Pumpkin, Autumn Apple Picking, and Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice.

You can also get Halloween candles and classic Bath & Body Works fragrances.

If you want to shop in-store, you can get this deal at all Bath & Body Works stores in Canada. The discount will be automatically applied at the checkout counter, so no coupon is required.

If you want to shop online, the deal is available through the Bath & Body Works Canadian online store. You have to add three-wick candles to your shopping bag, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

You can only buy 24 candles with this deal.

Bath & Body Works said the savings are available while supplies of three-wick candles last, and selection could vary by store and online.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

bath and body works
Deals Canada
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Bath & Body Works has products for 50% to 75% off and you can already get fall candles

Holiday candles are also on sale.

Bath & Body Works is offering free three-wick candles and you can shop for fall scents

All products are part of this buy three, get three free deal!

Bath & Body Works is still offering up to 75% off with the semi-annual sale in Canada

You can also get Halloween items now!

Bath & Body Works is extending the semi-annual sale and candles are more than 50% off

Select items are up to 75% off during the sale!

Canada's winter forecast says these will be the snowiest and coldest months in each province

Some places will be very snow this winter!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 8 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

Government of Canada jobs are open in these cities and pay up to $137,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

15 Dollarama finds I've tried that are way better than the name-brand versions

Save your money!💰

Eligible Canadians can get more than $200 from this government payment in September

An extra payment is also available for some individuals.