Bath & Body Works Canada's fall sale has three-wick candles for over 50% off
This is the "lowest price of the season."
A candle sale at Bath & Body Works is happening now, and three-wick candles are more than 50% off.
You can shop for so many fall scents and get the "lowest price of the season."
This deal is available at stores across the country and through the Canadian online store for only a few days.
All three-wick candles are discounted with the fall candle sale in stores until closing on Sunday, September 13 and online until 5:59 a.m. ET on Monday, September 14.
The retailer said this is the "lowest price of the season" for three-wick candles.
So, the next time prices for these candles are lower could be the semi-annual sale in December.
Bath & Body Works three-wick candles are regularly priced at $26.95 but now cost $12.95. That means the candles are 52% off, and you save $14 on each one you buy.
The fall-scented three-wick candles you can get with this deal include Leaves, Honeycrisp Apple, Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Cake, Brown Butter Cinnamon Roll, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Fresh Fall Morning, Pumpkin Apple, Sweater Weather, Fireside & Leaves, Maple Pumpkin, Autumn Apple Picking, and Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice.
You can also get Halloween candles and classic Bath & Body Works fragrances.
If you want to shop in-store, you can get this deal at all Bath & Body Works stores in Canada. The discount will be automatically applied at the checkout counter, so no coupon is required.
If you want to shop online, the deal is available through the Bath & Body Works Canadian online store. You have to add three-wick candles to your shopping bag, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
You can only buy 24 candles with this deal.
Bath & Body Works said the savings are available while supplies of three-wick candles last, and selection could vary by store and online.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.