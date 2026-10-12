Eby slams U.S.-style health care privatization, Conservatives claim 'fearmongering'

BC NDP leader warns of U.S.-style privatization
BC NDP leader warns of U.S.-style privatization
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby holds his daughters Gwen, 2, and Iva, 7, while standing with his wife Dr. Cailey Lynch after a provincial election campaign announcement, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby took aim at the premier next door while campaigning in this month's election, promising not to implement what he called the "U.S.-style privatization" of health care.

Eby told a group of supporters asking him questions in Delta on Monday that Alberta's United Conservative Party government made vague promises about protecting public health care, but are now creating a system where doctors can charge families money for medically necessary surgeries.

Eby says B.C. Conservatives are advocating for the same thing, but the Conservatives say they are committed "keeping B.C.'s system universal and publicly funded" and accuse Eby of "tired health-care fearmongering."

On a stage surrounded by supporters and backed by a large Canadian flag, Eby signed what his party calls its "public health-care guarantee" which promises to protect the system from changes that would charge patients for necessary care, let people pay to jump the queue or pull staff from public health care.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's UCP government passed a law late last year to allow doctors to work simultaneously in both the private and public tracks.

Critics have said the law has muddied the waters for the national health-care plan and moves Alberta closer to a U.S.-styled, two-tier health-care model.

“We've seen the Conservative playbook in action. They pretend health care is safe to get your vote. Then the moment they get into power, it’s carved up for profit,” Eby said in a statement. “The same thing would happen here under (interim leader Lorne) Doerkson and the B.C. Conservatives. 

The Conservatives responded that Doerkson has already promised to protect health-care funding and noted that "British Columbians will never need anything more than their health card."

They said Eby is trying to keep people from looking at his record which includes emergency rooms that are closing and more than one-million British Columbians who don't have a family doctor.

"David Eby is increasingly desperate, so we fully expect him to resort to the NDP's usual fear campaign. He is running on fear because he cannot run on his record," their statement said.

"A Conservative Party of BC government will keep emergency rooms open, recruit the doctors and nurses this province needs, and protect the public health care British Columbians rely on."

— With files from Fakiha Baig in Edmonton

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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