More doctors, maternal health priorities in B.C.'s election campaign

Latest highlights in B.C.'s election campaign
Latest highlights in B.C.'s election campaign
B.C. MLA Elenore Sturko listens during a news conference in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Health care remains a key focus in campaigning for the British Columbia election on Oct. 24.

Here's a look at some of the latest from the campaign trail.

NDP, MUSLIM GROUPS SAY CONSERVATIVES SHOULD REMOVE ITS CAMPAIGN DIRECTOR

The NDP has joined Muslim organizations in raising concerns over a social media post by the director of the B.C. Conservative's election campaign. 

Katy Merrifield reportedly used an epithet and Islam together in a social media post in June, but it was taken down shortly afterwards. 

Amna Shaw, the NDP candidate for Surrey City Centre, says all 10 candidates running in Surrey should state together that they support removing Merrifield. 

Both the BC Muslim Association and the Unified Muslim Associations of B.C. have also criticized her statement and called for the Conservatives to take action.

___

CENTREBC COMMITS TO PUBLIC, NOT PRIVATE HEALTH SYSTEM 

CentreBC has put out its plans to make health care more accessible in the province. 

Party Leader Elenore Sturko says it would ensure that every resident in B.C., who wants a family doctor or nurse practitioner, would have one by the end of 2031.

Speaking in front of the Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, Sturko says CentreBC is committed to a public health system — not private.

She also promised to protect that system by recruiting and retaining health care professionals, building surgical and diagnostic capacity and shrinking the former NDP government’s “bureaucratic bloat.”  

NDP PROMISES PERINATAL MENTAL HEALTH UNIT 

The NPD is promising if it wins the election it would focus more on supporting women’s health. 

New Democrat Leader David Eby says his government would open a perinatal mental health unit where mothers experiencing mental health challenges can heal with their new babies — the first of its kind in Canada. 

He says his government would expand coverage for menopause treatment and give breast cancer survivors and women with medical conditions affordable PharmaCare coverage for alternative treatments.

The promise also includes a provincewide women’s health strategy on menopause care, reducing diagnostic and treatment delays and strengthening community reproductive, sexual and menstrual health services. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026. 

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

NewsCanada
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

B.C. election campaigns promise support for doctors, seniors

B.C. election campaigns talk health care, seniors

B.C.'s Eby promises new tax on millionaires to help pay for health care

B.C.'s Eby promises tax on millionaires

B.C. Conservatives vow new rule to keep Doerkson leader, as Rustad exits

B.C. Conservatives vow to change leadership rules

This majestic waterfall 1 hour from Toronto is the best alternative to Niagara Falls

It's surrounded by beautiful autumn scenery.

Ontario is home to Canada's only elevated park and it gazes over a colourful autumn valley

You can take in the views from above. 🍂

Rides closed at Canadian theme parks after deadly fall from Six Flags coaster in U.S.

Rides closed at theme parks after deadly U.S. fall

Ontario to move northwest regions to permanent daylight time

Ontario northwest region to end time changes

This lakeside village near Ottawa is bathed in fall colours and feels like a trip to Vermont

It's perfect for a quick fall day trip. 🍂

This is your last chance to get money from a $7.5M plant-based beverage class action lawsuit

You could receive $400 to $7,000 for less serious injuries.

I moved to Canada from Ukraine 4 years ago — These 7 things still completely surprise me

I've made Canada my home, but there are some Canadian habits I may never understand! 🫣

Prime minister's Thanksgiving message addresses Alberta separation referendum

PM Thanksgiving message addresses Alta. referendum

Ontario is home to Canada's most beautiful village and it's stunning in the fall

It has charming streets and cozy autumn vibes.

6 funny differences I noticed as a Canadian travelling in Europe that you wouldn't expect

Some of these I learned the hard way. 🇨🇦