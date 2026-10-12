Childcare, health care discussed during B.C.'s election campaign
All of British Columbia's major political parties continued campaigning on Thanksgiving Monday. Here are some of the things that happened.
CONSERVATIVES CRITICIZE EBY FOR USING $10-A-DAY CHILDCARE
The B.C. Conservatives say it is shocking that NDP Leader David Eby's family has used the $10-a-day childcare program.
Eby confirmed at a campaign event in Delta that his family has benefited from $10-a-day daycare at a YMCA
Conservative candidate for Vancouver-Yaletown Margareta Dovga says in a statement that Eby "landing a plum" childcare spot when others are struggling on wait-lists is unacceptable.
When asked about the optics of having a spot, Eby said his party is committed to expanding childcare and the next focus is before- and after-school care.
NDP HIGHLIGHTS CONSERVATIVE COMMENTS ON CHILDCARE
The NDP is highlighting comments from former Conservative childcare critic and current candidate Heather Maahs, who once said the $10/day daycare privileges one model over others and that the policy shouldn't "attempt to reshape" parents' role as caregivers.
The New Democrats published the comments made during budget estimates in the legislature earlier this year and say the Conservatives have not taken a position during the campaign on the NDP’s childcare fee caps.
The NDP says its initiatives have reduced average childcare fees by 50 per cent -- about $7,200 a year.
They say eliminating the cap or reducing subsidies would cost parents thousands of dollars a year.
BC GREENS GET SUPPORT FOR WEALTH TAX FROM AMERICAN ECONOMIST
The provincial Green Party's proposal for a wealth tax has been given the thumbs up from an American economist who was involved in creating the proposed California billionaire tax, known as Proposition 40, that will be voted on in November.
Emmanuel Saez, a professor of economics at University of California Berkeley, says in a statement released by the Greens that the wealth tax proposed by the Green Party has the right structure by requiring a significant one-time wealth tax to make sure the wealthiest pay their fair share on all of their previously accumulated wealth, and an ongoing annual wealth tax.
The Greens proposal would put a one-time five per cent tax on net wealth above $50 million, 10 per cent on wealth above $100 million and 20 per cent for wealth above $1 billion.
The party estimates it would raise approximately $22.2 Billion.
NDP PROMISES NEW URGENT AND PRIMARY CARE CENTRE IN COQUITLAM
The NDP says it would add a new urgent and primary care centre in Coquitlam to help people get treatment for minor illnesses and injuries and reduce pressure on hospital emergency departments.
It says the new location would build on the 48 centres already opened across the province, including in Port Moody and Port Coquitlam.
The NDP says since the first centre was opened in 2018, the centres have collectively provided more than five-million visits.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.