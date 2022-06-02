Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Dreamy Beach In North Carolina Is The Perfect Spot For Seashell Hunting & Stargazing

There's beauty above and below you. 🐚✨

A hand holding a whelk shell, Right: Sea shells washed up on the shore of Cape Lookout.

North Carolina beaches can be displays of the state's rugged natural beauty hiding in plain sight.

Cape Lookout National Seashore is no exception, with more than 56 miles of pristine, undeveloped shoreline and tranquil, expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Outer Banks in North Carolina have open-sea beaches, state parks, and national park sites, as well as diving sites for scuba diving. It is also the perfect place to go seashell hunting.

This beach is already a hotspot for large and even prehistoric fossil shells and sea glass findings, and tourists from all over the country flock to the shores to hunt for a unique piece of the island to call their own.

Knobbed Whelks, Bay Scallops and Scotch Bonnets are just a few of the different shells you can find on the uninhabited barrier island.

You can visit early in the morning, during low tide, after a storm, or during colder and less busy months for a better chance at some beautiful finds.

Cape Lookout also has some of the darkest shores on the entire east coast, which makes it an ideal beach for catching unmatched views of the night sky.

With very little light pollution, you can spot constellations, planets, and occasionally the international space station as it passes overhead.

Cape Lookout National Sea Shore

Price: Free

Where: The Outer Banks, NC

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the beaches' natural wonders at any time of day, and appreciate the state's rugged beauty.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on April, 16 2020.

