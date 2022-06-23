You Can Rent This Lakefront Cabin In North Carolina With A Thrilling 75-Foot Water Slide
Up to 16 people can stay!
This North Carolina cabin rental will elevate your vacation to the next level.
Located on the stunning Lake Luke, Parabull's Point lake house in North Carolina offers expansive views, abundant natural light, and a thrilling water slide.
This space is perfect for a large group, as it can accommodate up to 16 guests a night, making it a great getaway spot for friends looking to take a vacation together.
The water slide allows you to plunge 75 feet, gaining the momentum needed to glide across the waters of Lake Lure.
There's also a private hot tub set on a rugged ledge overlooking the tranquil lake. Here you can relax and unwind with your favorite people.
The private hot tub overlooking Lake Lure at the Parabulls Point rental. Airbnb
There are five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, with plenty of space to accommodate everyone on your getaway.
The interiors of the lakefront cabin are flooded with natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows.
The main bedroom overlooks the lake, and you can enjoy the pristine view without having to get out of bed.
The main bedroom overlooking the water at the Parabulls Point Airbnb at Lake Lure. Airbnb
There's also a gym, and a game room when you need a break from the great outdoors.
The house boasts multiple decks overlooking the water, with a dining table, and a fire pit.
The conversation pit overlooking Lake Lure at the Parabulls Point Airbnb. Airbnb
The listing starts at $2,263 a night, but when you split the cost with your group, you could spend as little as $141 a night per person.
Parabulls Point Airbnb
Where: Lake Lure, NC
Price: $2,263/Night
Why You Need To Go: You can escape your daily routine and enjoy a thrilling cabin with views and plenty of fun for the whole group.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.