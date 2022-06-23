Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

You Can Rent This Lakefront Cabin In North Carolina With A Thrilling 75-Foot Water Slide

Up to 16 people can stay!

Georgia Staff Writer
​The exterior of the Parabulls Point Airbnb. Right: The hot tub at the Parabulls Point Airbnb overlooking Lake Lure.

Airbnb

This North Carolina cabin rental will elevate your vacation to the next level.

Located on the stunning Lake Luke, Parabull's Point lake house in North Carolina offers expansive views, abundant natural light, and a thrilling water slide.

This space is perfect for a large group, as it can accommodate up to 16 guests a night, making it a great getaway spot for friends looking to take a vacation together.

The water slide allows you to plunge 75 feet, gaining the momentum needed to glide across the waters of Lake Lure.


@galen.avl

75 foot water slide at Airbnb in Lake Lure NC!


There's also a private hot tub set on a rugged ledge overlooking the tranquil lake. Here you can relax and unwind with your favorite people.

There are five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, with plenty of space to accommodate everyone on your getaway.

The interiors of the lakefront cabin are flooded with natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The main bedroom overlooks the lake, and you can enjoy the pristine view without having to get out of bed.

There's also a gym, and a game room when you need a break from the great outdoors.

The house boasts multiple decks overlooking the water, with a dining table, and a fire pit.

The listing starts at $2,263 a night, but when you split the cost with your group, you could spend as little as $141 a night per person.

Parabulls Point Airbnb

Where: Lake Lure, NC

Price: $2,263/Night

Book

Why You Need To Go: You can escape your daily routine and enjoy a thrilling cabin with views and plenty of fun for the whole group.

