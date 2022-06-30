NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

hobbit house airbnb

This Airbnb In North Carolina Is Like A Magical Hobbit House & Can Cost As Little As $95/Person

This home is like stepping into a fairytale.

Georgia Staff Writer
​The exterior of the Dragon's Knoll Airbnb. Right: The view from inside looking at the mountains.

The exterior of the Dragon's Knoll Airbnb. Right: The view from inside looking at the mountains.

Airbnb

This adorable Airbnb in the picturesque North Carolina mountains feels like it's straight out of a fairytale.

The Dragon's Knoll stay is perfectly perched up in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is only a ten-minute drive from beautiful Downtown Asheville.

When you first walk in you're greeted by a round wooden door with an elaborate tree design.

The real star of the show is the expansive views which you can take in from the comforts of the queen size bed. The home also boasts large windows, which flood the space with plenty of natural light.


@dippin_out

Step inside Dragons Knoll Airbnb @treehousesofserenity #airbnbfinds #asheville #northcarolina #airbnb #neverstopexploring

According to the listing, 90% of this unique home is built into the Earth. You can get in touch with the state's natural beauty without dealing with the inconveniences that come with tent camping.

In the common areas, you can find rounded doorways leading to other rooms, and cozy amenities like natural stone elements and a gas fireplace to keep away the chill from the mountain air.

The doorway leading to the bedroom in the Dragon's Knoll Airbnb. Right: The couch inside the common area.The doorway leading to the bedroom in the Dragon's Knoll Airbnb. Right: The couch inside the common area. Airbnb

You can find all the conveniences you need for your stay in the kitchen, along with coffee, water bottles and snacks.

The kitchen inside the Dragon's Knoll Airbnb. Right: Appliances in the Airbnb's kitchen. The kitchen inside the Dragon's Knoll Airbnb. Right: Appliances in the Airbnb's kitchen. Airbnb


Rental fees start at $379 per night, and the space can accommodate up to four guests. There are two beds, so if you decide to take a mountain trip with your friends and split the cost, your stay could cost you as little as $95 a night.

Dragon's Knoll Airbnb 

Price: $379/Night

Address: Asheville, NC

Book

Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb up in the mountains is filled with mystical elements straight out of a fairytale.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...