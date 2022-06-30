This Airbnb In North Carolina Is Like A Magical Hobbit House & Can Cost As Little As $95/Person
This home is like stepping into a fairytale.
This adorable Airbnb in the picturesque North Carolina mountains feels like it's straight out of a fairytale.
The Dragon's Knoll stay is perfectly perched up in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is only a ten-minute drive from beautiful Downtown Asheville.
When you first walk in you're greeted by a round wooden door with an elaborate tree design.
The real star of the show is the expansive views which you can take in from the comforts of the queen size bed. The home also boasts large windows, which flood the space with plenty of natural light.
According to the listing, 90% of this unique home is built into the Earth. You can get in touch with the state's natural beauty without dealing with the inconveniences that come with tent camping.
In the common areas, you can find rounded doorways leading to other rooms, and cozy amenities like natural stone elements and a gas fireplace to keep away the chill from the mountain air.
The doorway leading to the bedroom in the Dragon's Knoll Airbnb. Right: The couch inside the common area. Airbnb
You can find all the conveniences you need for your stay in the kitchen, along with coffee, water bottles and snacks.
The kitchen inside the Dragon's Knoll Airbnb. Right: Appliances in the Airbnb's kitchen. Airbnb
Rental fees start at $379 per night, and the space can accommodate up to four guests. There are two beds, so if you decide to take a mountain trip with your friends and split the cost, your stay could cost you as little as $95 a night.
Dragon's Knoll Airbnb
Price: $379/Night
Address: Asheville, NC
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb up in the mountains is filled with mystical elements straight out of a fairytale.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.
