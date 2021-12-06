Best Buy Canada Has The Best Holiday Gifts & There’s Something For Every Budget
You don’t need to spend a lot of money on the perfect gift this season!
The holidays can be both a joyous and stressful time, often because people feel the pressure that comes with shopping for gifts. According to a study conducted by the Retail Council of Canada, the average Canadian will spend $792 this holiday season. Now, that’s a lot of money!
And each year Canadians end up spending more than they planned. Fortunately, retailers like Best Buy Canada make holiday shopping easier with carefully curated gift guides for every budget.
You can browse the latest and greatest tech, smart home devices, small kitchen appliances and more with gifts under $50, under $100, under $250, and under $400 — if you feel like splurging on something extra special for a loved one. With Christmas just a few weeks away, here are some magical gifts you can buy for everyone on your list.
Gifts Under $50
Just because you have a limited amount of money to spend doesn’t mean you can’t find something magnificent. Best Buy Canada has a lot of gifts under $50, from video games to wearable tech.
Those who love to be neat and organized will appreciate the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Google Assistant. This clock comes with a built-in Google Assistant, so they can control all their devices, play music, check the weather, and more just by using their voice.
With the majority of people continuing to WFH this winter, who wouldn’t want a mini office makeover? You can give them the Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo that comes with a 24-month battery life for the keyboard and a 12-month battery life for the mouse.
In case you forgot, Best Buy Canada carries beauty tools, too! The Unplugged Beauty 1-inch Titanium Cordless Curling Wand makes a great gift for anyone looking to create luscious mermaid waves. The cordless, portable design requires less storage space and is easier to travel with.
For the Star Wars fan in your life, you can get them the Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Battle Droid Action Figure. The six-inch collector's item is suitable for anyone four-years-old and up. It comes in Phantom Menace-themed packaging and includes a blaster accessory.
Gifts Under $100
Best Buy Canada has an abundance of fun, creative and innovative gifts under $100 that will impress everyone on your list.
If you’re unsure what to get your best friend for the holidays, you can’t go wrong with the Livlab Hoomband Wireless Audio Sleep Headband. It contains over 100 hours of relaxing audio such as stories, meditations, and ambient sounds so they can get a better night’s sleep. Best of all, it’s super comfortable to wear!
For the budding chef, you can give them the KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer in matte black. It has five different speeds so they can mix ingredients for a variety of recipes. It’s especially great for whipping egg whites or heavy cream.
The Frigidaire Retro Style Popcorn Maker is the perfect gift for anyone who takes their movie nights very seriously. With this appliance, they can make theatre-worthy popcorn — salty or sweet — from the comfort of their own home.
Best Buy Canada sells a ton of video games and regular games at a great price, including LEGO Super Mario: Adventures with Mario Starter Course and LEGO Super Mario: Adventures with Luigi Starter Course. Any Super Mario fan would love to find these items under the tree this year.
Gifts Under $250
If you have a bigger budget to spend this year, you can find a variety of top-rated gifts for $250 or less.
The EZ-X Premium Handheld Percussive Massage Device is a great present for that special someone in your life who works hard and could use a little TLC. The deep tissue percussion technology can target sore muscles and offer fast pain relief.
There’s a litany of amazing Google products at Best Buy Canada including the Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat. Who wouldn’t want an energy-efficient thermostat in their home? This one is easy to install, set up and control with just their voice via Google Assistant.
Now, the MotionGrey Enforcer Office Gaming Chair is a tricky one to wrap but it makes for a perfect gift nevertheless. This ergonomic chair is one that offers complete wrap-around support for the entire back. Anyone who spends all day in front of a computer would love to get this for the holidays.
Gifts Under $400
So, you’re ready to splurge? Best Buy Canada has curated a list of great gifts under $400 to spark your inspiration.
Those who want to take their at-home coffees to the next level need the latest Breville Bambino Espresso Machine. They can make their favourite cafe-quality brew with just a press of a button. The Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Machine is another strong contender because this machine uses unique capsules to create barista-quality espresso and coffee.
For kids and those who are kids at heart will enjoy getting the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter E10 Electric Scooter as a gift. They can ride like a pro and go as fast as 16km/hour. It’s designed for those eight years old and up.
The Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench is the perfect gift for anyone looking to update their at-home gym. It’s a versatile heavy-duty bench that doesn’t take up a large amount of space. It includes six different positions and can carry up to 600 pounds.
Air fryers are one of the most popular items of the year and you can gift your loved one the Bella Pro Flex Dual Zone Touchscreen Air Fryer. This one has two baskets so they can fry up two different meals at the same time. It’s stainless steel with a matte black finish that will look sleek on any countertop.
If you give the avid golfer in your life this Nikon Coolshot 20i GII Golf Rangefinder now, they’ll definitely put it to good use next season. This smart device uses incline/decline technology to indicate an uphill or downhill shot to provide an accurate slope reading. Watch out, Dustin Johnson!