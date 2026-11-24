5 Best Buy Canada gifts you won't stop thinking about
The best gifts don't just get unwrapped; they unlock new possibilities. Maybe it's a camera that inspires a new creative hobby, or headphones that power through the workweek and beyond. This holiday season, give them something that can open the door to what's next.
The holiday lineup at Best Buy Canada spans laptops, smartphones, gaming, audio, small appliances, smart home, and so much more, with tailored offers through the season and even certified refurbished options for everyone on your list.
Their Blue Shirts can help you match the right tech to the right person, in-store and online — whether it's for a parent, a partner or that friend who seems to own everything already.
Here are a few of the picks from Best Buy Canada's Holiday Gift Guide that I've added to my personal wish list.
For the bookworm who wants to read anywhere without the distractions: the Amazon Kindle 6-inch eReader
The Amazon Kindle e-reader in black.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
The Amazon Kindle is a 6-inch digital eReader with a glare-free touchscreen and dark mode, so pages stay comfortable to read in any lighting. With 16 gigabytes of storage in a 157-gram black body, thousands of eBooks travel with you.
For good hair day seekers: Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler
The Dyson Airwrap i.d. and its styling attachments.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
For 90s blowouts and iconic volume, the limited-edition Plum/Copper Dyson Airwrap i.d. is the kind of styling tool that earns a permanent spot on the bathroom counter. Dyson's Co-anda styling technology uses airflow instead of extreme heat to create curls, waves, volume and smooth looks.
Plus, it connects to the MyDyson app over Bluetooth to build a styling routine tailored to your hair profile, while six attachments dry, curl, shape, stretch and diffuse.
For coffee fiends: Breville Oracle Jet Espresso Machine
Breville’s touchscreen espresso machine makes café-style drinks at home.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Perfect for the person whose day doesn't start until the latte's ready, the Breville Oracle Jet in Sea Salt brings café-style espresso, cold brew and coffee home.
This bean-to-cup semi-automatic machine has a built-in grinder and frother, and it automatically grinds, doses and tamps into a professional-style 58-millimetre portafilter for consistent shots.
For aspiring content creators: Canon R50 V Mirrorless Camera
The Canon EOS R50 V, a compact camera built for video creators.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
The budding content creator on your list will get plenty of use out of the Canon R50 V mirrorless camera, which blends features from Canon's Cinema EOS and EOS lines.
Its RF-S14-30-millimetre power zoom lens brings smooth, wide-angle footage, while 4K video and slow and fast modes open up creative playback options.
For those on the go: Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony’s wireless noise-cancelling headphones in silver.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Made for anyone on the go who appreciates quality audio, the Sony WH-1000XM6 over-ear headphones pair studio-precision sound with adaptive noise cancelling powered by 12 microphones.
Clear calls, immersive listening and all-day comfort make them a go-to anytime — from a morning commute to a long-haul flight.
With options for every budget, tailored offers throughout the holiday season and certified refurbished picks, Best Buy Canada makes it easier to find gifts that are built to last.
Plus, with a free My Best Buy account, shoppers can enjoy exclusive weekly deals, 60-day price protection and early access to sales and events. Shop online or stop by a store and check off everyone on your list!