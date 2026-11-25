7 must-see Cyber Monday deals and one will save you more than CAD $2,000
Handy solar generators, a Bluetooth turntable, a fan-fave carpet-cleaning machine and more.
When Black Friday rolls around, you know Cyber Monday is just around the corner!
It gets its name from the phenomenon of folks jumping back online after the busy weekend and scooping up online savings. And that tradition is still alive and well, with businesses offering hefty discounts on huge names.
Whether it's more than $2,000 off on backup power for winter, a fan-favourite carpet cleaner that's now under $100, or a sweet new turntable for your growing vinyl collection, Cyber Monday is your chance to score a bargain.
Here are some neat offers you won't want to miss this Cyber Monday.
Save at least $2,000 on this Jackery Solar Generator
Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000
When a winter storm takes out your power, you'll be glad you snapped up this offer. Jackery, the World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand, by Volume & Revenue, have huge savings this Cyber Monday on their Solar Generator HomePower 3000.
Keep your fridge, sump pump, heating and Wi-Fi up and running with this 3,072 Wh backup solar generator with a 340 W solar panel. Normally CAD $4,399, you can now get it for CAD $2,369 until December 3 and then CAD $2,265 from Dec 4 to Dec 6.
Try Precise Cool to Warm Pain Relief Cream from the makers of TYLENOL®Precise Cool to Warm Pain Relief Cream
Courtesy of Kenvue Canada
Living a busy life means getting sore joints and muscles from time to time. The new Precise Cool to Warm Pain Relief Cream feels cool on contact and gradually warms up to help provide fast-acting relief from things like post-workout strains and sprains, or muscle & joint pain.
With 4% camphor and 1.25% menthol as active ingredients, the massaging rollerball applicator makes it easy to target pain precisely where you need relief. To be sure this product is right for you, always read and follow the label.
Save up to 50% on Cyber Deals at Well.ca
Fat Brain Toys Air Toobz. Right: 24 Days of K-Beauty Advent Calendar
Courtesy of Well.ca
Canada's one-stop shop for wellness and lifestyle products, Well.ca, has a huge range of deals on offer for Cyber Monday — just in time to give your loved ones some seriously thoughtful gifts.
Perfect for curious kids, Air Toobz from Fat Brain Toys will get them creating, collaborating and giggling. Meanwhile, the 24 Days of K-Beauty Advent Calendar comes with 26 products from top K-beauty brands. With moisturizers, masks, makeup and more, it's a holiday gift that keeps giving.
This fan-favourite BISSELL portable carpet cleaner is now under $100
BISSELL Little Green ProHeat Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner.
BISSELL | Amazon.ca
With over 19,500 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner has become a cult favourite for cleaning up tough spots, stains and spills from all sorts of soft surfaces.
Reviewers say it left their well-worn furniture looking like new. Plus, it's small enough to use all around the house and even in the car. If you've got pets to clean up after or just love that deep-clean feeling, you can score a good deal this Cyber Monday.
Save 25% on this Sony record player with Bluetooth
Sony record player with Bluetooth
Sony | Amazon.ca
Vinyl is back, and Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up the hardware you need to spin those discs.
This Sony record player combines the retro charm of a turntable with the convenience of wireless technology. Its fully automated playback system keeps things simple, and you can even rip your vinyls via USB to store digitally
Save 50% on this Nespresso coffee machine
Nespresso pod coffee machine.Nespresso | Amazon.ca
Turn your kitchen into a café with Nespresso's stylish one-touch coffee machine for half the price this Cyber Monday. It's available in a range of colours to suit your decor, and there are over 30 unique blends to try.
The pods are also made with 80% recycled aluminum, and Nespresso offers a complimentary recycling program to help divert your pods from landfill.
JBL Wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds for 50% off
JBL wireless earbudsJBL | Amazon.ca
Grab a great deal on a modern essential with 50% off these JBL wireless earbuds. Available in four colours, they come with active noise-cancelling and a customizable ambient noise setting.
Four microphones mean you come across nice and clear during phone calls, and you can get up to 40 hours of use per charge if you turn off the noise-cancelling.
Whether you're shopping for last-minute holiday gifts or you're looking further ahead, this is a great time to score big brands at great prices.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Studio team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.