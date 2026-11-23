Canadians can save big on backup power with these 5 Jackery Black Friday deals
Major savings on backup power have landed ahead of Black Friday.
Jackery's Black Friday sale is happening across Canada from November 19 to December 6, with prices starting at $144.99 CAD and discounts up to $3,470 CAD on select home backup systems and portable power stations.
Ranked as "The World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand, by Volume & Revenue"*, Jackery has options for everything from keeping the fridge running during an outage to powering a campsite.
Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000
Preparing for a winter outage is one thing, but having a way to recharge backup power when the electricity stays out for days is another.
The Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000 combines a HomePower 3000 with a SolarSaga 340 X Solar Panel, letting households recharge the battery with sunlight during an extended blackout.
It's a solid option for keeping compatible essentials powered during an outage. The bundle is priced at $2,369 CAD from November 19 to 30.
HomePower 3000
Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 300Courtesy of Jackery
For households looking for reliable, indoor-safe backup power without the solar panel bundle, the
Backed by 3,072 watt-hours of capacity and 3,600 watts of output, it helps keep compatible essentials like space heaters, sump pumps, chest freezers and internet equipment running smoothly during an outage.
Plus, there's no fuel to store and no fumes to deal with, unlike a traditional gas generator. The HomePower 3000 is available for $1,699 CAD from November 19 to 30.
Explorer 2000 V2
Not every backup power setup needs to handle a home's biggest appliances. For camping trips, cottage weekends or shorter outages, the Explorer 2000 V2 is a compact, portable power station made for moments when electricity isn't readily available.
It also makes a practical holiday gift for anyone who loves the outdoors or going off-grid once warmer weather returns. From November 19 to 30, the Explorer 2000 V2 is $989 CAD.
Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus
Jackery Solar Generator 5000 PlusCourtesy of Jackery
Larger homes come with bigger electricity demands, especially when essential appliances need to stay online.
The Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus combines an Explorer 5000 Plus with a SolarSaga 340 X Solar Panel to deliver 5,040 watt-hours of capacity and 7,200 watts of output to support compatible equipment like well pumps and water heaters.
The single-panel bundle is $4,669 CAD from November 19 to 30. The Explorer 5000 Plus is also available on its own for $3,899 CAD, or bundled with two SolarSaga 340 X Solar Panels for $5,339 CAD, over the same period.
FridgeGuard
Jackery FridgeGCourtesy of Jackery
Few things make a power outage more frustrating than stressing about all the food sitting in the fridge. FridgeGuard is built to ease that worry, packing 1,024 watt-hours of capacity to keep a refrigerator running for up to 15 hours, depending on usage.
When the electricity cuts out, the system switches to backup power in 10 milliseconds, helping keep a compatible fridge running.
FridgeGuard is available to order starting November 19, with shipping starting December 11. Snag it for $869 CAD from November 19 to 30.
Jackery's Black Friday deals continue through December 6, with slightly different prices after November 30. Plus, there's a 30-Day Price Match guarantee through November 30, up to five years of warranty coverage and free 3-5 day delivery through Jackery's Canadian website.
Having dependable backup power ready to go can make life a little easier, especially when winter storms roll in or cottage season calls.