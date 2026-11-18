Black Friday has started at Canadian Tire & here are 5 big deals you don't want to miss
If you've been holding out for Black Friday to finally score a good deal, the wait is over. Not because November 27 has arrived, but because Canadian Tire decided you deserve your deals early!
With Early Black Friday and Black Friday sales running throughout the month of November, Canada's Store is offering huge savings on everything from holiday decorations and décor to cookware, tools, appliances and more.
With offers changing each week, you won't want to snooze on this. If you're ready to stop waiting and start saving, here are five deals you can grab at Canadian Tire this November.
November 19-26: 45% off Paderno Classic 10-piece Stainless Steel Cookset
Paderno Classic 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set.Courtesy of Canadian Tire
Made from durable stainless steel, the Paderno Classic 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is a versatile addition to any kitchen. Whether you're setting up a new place or replacing worn-out pots and pans, this practical set is designed to handle everyday cooking while offering lasting durability and a timeless look.
November 19-26: 50% off NOMA Pre-Lit LED Artificial Carolina Garland Christmas Decoration
NOMA Pre-Lit LED Artificial Carolina Garland Christmas DecorationCourtesy of Canadian Tire
This lush 9-foot-long artificial garland is laden with pinecones, berries and LED lights to amp up the holiday charm wherever it goes. Because it runs on batteries, you can drape it over a mantle, around a window or even use it as a table decoration without fussing with cables.
November 26-December 6: 60% off Hoover Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
Hoover Cordless Lightweight Stick VacuumCourtesy of Canadian Tire
Lightweight and powerfully adaptable, this vacuum makes it easy to tackle everyday messes — perfect for peak entertaining season. Plus, it quickly converts to a handheld vacuum to clean anything from the floor up.
November 26-December 6: 15% off Ninja Crispi Pro Air Fryer
Ninja Crispi Pro Glass Countertop Air FryerCourtesy of Canadian Tire
With 1800 watts of cooking power, the Ninja Crispi® Pro Glass Countertop Air Fryer is a great gift for the chef in your life or, frankly, yourself. Unlike other air fryers, this one includes a 6-quart and 2.5-quart glass cooking containers that go from kitchen to table and into the fridge for epic holiday leftovers.
November 26-December 6: 60% off NOMA 7-ft Dresden Colour-Changing Pre-Lit LED Artificial Christmas Tree
NOMA 7-ft Dresden Pre-Lit LED Christmas TreeCourtesy of Canadian Tire
Just in time for the holidays, you can score 60% off this statuesque tree adorned with 450 LED lights that twinkle with nine different colour modes. Plus, the metal base leaves plenty of space for gifts.
These five deals are just a taste of the Early Black Friday and Black Friday offers you can pick up at Canadian Tire through to December 3.
Whether you're getting last-minute gifts and décor together for epic holiday entertaining, or you're already looking ahead for ways to make 2027 even better, the wait is over when it comes to scoring a great deal at Canadian Tire. Shop online or in store.