5 Black Friday finds that'll level up your self-care routine this fall
Skincare, pain relief, incredibly cozy blankets and more.
The real sign you've scored a great deal on Black Friday is when the goodies you got your hands on make your life cozier, comfier, easier and happier well into the new year and beyond.
This list is dedicated to Black Friday finds that go beyond saving you a couple of loonies and instead make it easier to show yourself (and your loved ones) a little extra tender, loving care.
From soothing aches and pains to hotel stays, plush blankets and more, here are five Black Friday deals to give your self-care routine a boost.
Up to 41% off the Bedsure GentleSoft Throw Blanket
The Bedsure GentleSoft Throw Blanket
Courtesy of Bedsure
With over 25,000 reviews on Amazon Canada and a 4.5-star rating, this incredibly soft blanket from Bedsure has earned a loyal following among those who love a cozy moment.
The Bedsure GentleSoft Throw Blanket comes in a range of colours and sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your bedroom, couch or favourite reading corner. Whether you're picking one up for yourself or gifting some serious comfort to a loved one, this is one present everyone in the household will enjoy.
Try Precise Cool to Warm Pain Relief Cream from the makers of TYLENOL®
Precise Cool to Warm Pain Relief Cream
Courtesy of Kenvue Canada
Living a busy life means getting sore joints and muscles from time to time. The new Precise Cool to Warm Pain Relief Cream feels cool on contact and gradually warms up to help provide fast-acting relief from things like post-workout strains and sprains, or muscle & joint pain.
With 4% camphor and 1.25% menthol as active ingredients, the massaging rollerball applicator makes it easy to target pain precisely where you need relief. To be sure this product is right for you, always read and follow the label.
Enjoy 30% off your next Montreal getaway to Hôtel Saint-Sulpice
It doesn't get more charming than a stay at a boutique hotel in the heart of Old Montreal, except perhaps when the snow gently falls and makes you feel like you're in a Christmas card.
From November 17 to December 2, 2026, you can get 30% off your next memorable stay at Hôtel Saint-Sulpice for stays through April 30, 2027, when you book with code SECRET30. Looking for a thoughtful holiday gift? Enjoy 20% extra value on gift cards.
Get 40% off Marcelle makeup and skincare products
You can get 40% off Marcelle this Black Friday.
Courtesy of Marcelle
Black Friday is a genius time to refresh and restock your makeup and skincare, and this year, you can get up to 40% off your favourites by Marcelle.
From November 18 to 25, there's 40% off select products, and then from November 26 to December 1, they're throwing open the doors for 40% off sitewide. If you needed a sign to shake up your routine or try that new Marcelle product, this is it.
Score 30% off skincare, fragrances and makeup by Watier
You can get up to 30% off Watier this Black Friday
Courtesy of Watier
If you're looking for a perfect gift for the beauty aficionado in your life (or if, in fact, that's you), Black Friday is a great time to restock the basics and discover some new favourites by Watier.
Select items will be available at 30% off between November 18 and 25. Then, from November 26 to December 1, that discount will be offered sitewide on signature fragrances and essential makeup and skincare products. Whether you give your haul as a gift or keep it for yourself, well, that's your business!
From the daily coziness of a new throw blanket to a Montreal getaway at a boutique hotel, there's something for every wishlist and budget. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, these Black Friday deals are your chance to treat yourself and take it easy.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Studio team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.